NCAC @ 50: A Celebration of Nigeria’s Cultural Powerhouse

Fifty years ago, on February 21, 1975, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) was established through Decree No. 3 of 1975, creating an institution dedicated to preserving, promoting, and advancing Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Since its inception, NCAC has played a crucial role in fostering the arts, crafts, literature, theatre, film, music, fashion, cuisine, and festivals that define Nigeria’s cultural identity.

Half a century later, Nigeria’s cultural and creative sectors have not only grown but have also evolved into a global force.

From the early days of highlife and folk storytelling to the global dominance of Afrobeats, Nollywood, Nigerian fashion, and cuisine, the country’s soft power has expanded beyond Africa, making a mark on the world stage.

This anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on five decades of artistic brilliance, cultural resilience, and creative innovation, as well as to honor the countless individuals—traditional rulers, artists, performers, filmmakers, writers, designers, and cultural custodians—who have shaped and sustained this ecosystem.

Acknowledgment & Appreciation

We extend our deepest gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership in creating the new Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, and for appointing me to lead NCAC at this pivotal moment.

His commitment to Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries is a testament to the power of our heritage and the potential of our creative economy.

We also sincerely thank our esteemed supervising Minister, Hon. Hannatu Musawa, for her unwavering support, leadership, and commitment to the growth of our sector.

Her dedication has been instrumental in driving the policies and programs that are shaping the future of Nigeria’s creative industries.

Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage: The Role of Traditional Rulers

The strength of Nigeria’s culture lies in its diverse traditions, languages, and customs, preserved for centuries by traditional rulers and institutions. These monarchs and cultural leaders have safeguarded the rituals, dances, festivals, and art forms that connect Nigerians to their heritage.

From the Oba of Benin, the Obi of Onitsha, the Obas of Yoruba land, the Emirs of the North, the Igwes of the East, the Tor Tiv, the Obong of Calabar, and the Shehus, these institutions continue to uphold and promote the richness of Nigerian traditions.

Nigeria’s festivals have remained pillars of this cultural legacy—the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, the Argungu Fishing Festival, the Osun Osogbo Festival, Ofala Onitsha, the Igue Festival of Benin, the Durbar, and Calabar Carnival all serve as major celebrations of Nigerian history, communal identity, and tourism potential.

While modernization and globalization have transformed society, these institutions have ensured that Nigerian cultural expressions, folklore, and traditional practices remain vibrant, demonstrating their resilience and continued relevance.

The Evolution of Nigerian Theatre, Comedy & Music

Theatre: A Legacy of Storytelling

Nigerian theatre has long been at the heart of the country’s cultural identity, from traditional performances to modern-day stage productions.

Hubert Ogunde, widely regarded as the father of Nigerian theatre, laid the foundation for a thriving performing arts industry, inspiring generations of playwrights, directors, and actors.

Over the years, theatre has continued to thrive, with landmark productions such as Kakadu the Musical by the late Uche Nwokedi, as well as the contributions of Bolanle Austen-Peters, who has redefined Nigerian stage production with works like Saro the Musical and Fela and the Kalakuta Queens.

Today, theatre in Nigeria continues to evolve, bringing together traditional storytelling, contemporary themes, and world-class stagecraft.

Comedy: From Lagos to Global Stages

Nigeria’s comedy industry has transformed from live performances in nightclubs to stadium-sized global tours and digital content reaching millions.

• Ali Baba, regarded as the father of modern Nigerian stand-up comedy, opened the doors for a new generation of comedians.

• Basketmouth, AY, Bovi, and I Go Dye have taken Nigerian humor to global comedy circuits, selling out arenas from London to Toronto.

• Mr. Macaroni, Brain Jotter, Taaooma, and Mark Angel are part of a new wave of digital comedians and influencers whose skits have millions of views across social media platforms.

Nigerian comedians have not only dominated stand-up but also transitioned into movies, TV production, and entertainment business, proving that humor is a powerful part of Nigerian soft power.

Nigeria’s Global Diaspora: A Driving Force of Influence

Nigeria’s global diaspora—spread across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and Asia—plays an immense role in shaping our soft power.

From arts and entertainment to fashion, sports, technology, and academia, Nigerians abroad have cemented their presence as key influencers in global culture.

Film & Television

• Ṣàde Adu, a global music icon whose influence spans decades.

• Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Oyelowo, John Boyega, Cynthia Erivo, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Damson Idris, Uzo Aduba, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and others have proudly carried Nigerian heritage into mainstream global cinema.

• Julius Onah, the Nigerian-American filmmaker behind Captain America: Brave New World.

• Historians and storytellers like David Olusoga and Ed Keazor continue to reshape global narratives about Africa’s past and present.

Sports

• Football Icons: Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Mikel Obi, and Victor Osimhen have led Nigeria’s international football success.

• NBA & NFL Stars: Hakeem Olajuwon, Giannis Antetokounmpo (of Nigerian heritage), Victor Oladipo, and Emeka Okafor in the NBA, along with Osi Umenyiora and Chidobe Awuzie in the NFL, represent Nigeria’s sporting dominance.

• World Champion Fighters: Anthony Joshua (boxing), Israel Adesanya “Stylebender” (UFC), and Kamaru Usman (UFC) have ruled their sports globally.

Media, Fashion & Photography

• Ekow Eshun, the former editor of The Face and creative director at GQ, BBC, and beyond.

• Angela Nwandu, the mind behind The Shade Room, a platform with over 30 million followers, revolutionizing digital media.

• Misan Harriman, the Nigerian-British photographer behind some of the most iconic Vogue covers.

• British-Nigerian designers like Mowalola Ogunlesi and Duro Olowu are influencing global fashion trends.

What Lies Ahead: The Future of Nigeria’s Creative Economy

To support the next phase of growth, NCAC has launched several key initiatives and platforms aimed at modernizing, commercializing, and expanding the reach of Nigerian culture:

• Jara Plus – A new initiative designed to merge culture, commerce, and digital innovation.

• ICE (Innovation, Creativity & Entrepreneurship) – A network of physical creative hubs providing spaces for artists and cultural entrepreneurs.

• Africart – A digital marketplace for Nigerian arts, crafts, fabrics, curios, and musical instruments, integrating blockchain authentication and NFTs to ensure authenticity.

As Nigeria moves forward, its cultural leaders, artists, and storytellers will continue to redefine African and global identity, proving once again that culture is Nigeria’s most powerful export.

Obi Asika

Director-General/CEO, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)