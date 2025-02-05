NAIJA CREATES debuts in London: MO Abudu and Nigeria's VP unite to propel Nigeria's creative economy globally

Nigerian media mogul and creative industry pioneer, Mo Abudu, has officially announced the launch of NAIJA CREATES, a groundbreaking showcase and celebration of Nigeria’s creative excellence, set to debut in London this summer with LAGOS CANVAS as the headline sponsor.

NAIJA CREATES is not just an event, but a movement—a platform that highlights Nigeria’s finest talents across Fashion, Music, Art, Film, and Food while placing monetization at the center of the conversation.

With the creative industry projected to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP in the coming years, Abudu emphasizes the urgency of global expansion and structured commercial opportunities for Nigerian talent.

Abudu recently met with His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa to seek his endorsement and support for this visionary initiative. The Vice President assured his unwavering backing, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries.

The meeting was also attended by key stakeholders, including Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President on Digital & Creative Economy; Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President (OVP) on Communications & Media; Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President (OVP) on Economic Matters; and Esther Nkemdirim, Head of HR & Operations, EbonyLife Group.

NAIJA CREATES is the next step in a larger journey that Abudu has been building over the years, following the success of initiatives like AFRICA CREATES at the IMF World Bank Meetings in 2023 and LAGOS CANVAS in 2024 and 2025.

These platforms have successfully brought together creatives, investors, and policymakers to drive global opportunities for African talent. The Nigerian creative economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Africa, with projections estimating that it could contribute over $15 billion to the country’s GDP by 2025 if given the right structural and financial support.

Nollywood alone generates an estimated $600 million annually, and Nigeria’s music industry, led by Afrobeats, has seen a 63% revenue increase year-on-year, with artists selling out global arenas. Fashion, visual arts, and culinary experiences are also experiencing unprecedented demand internationally.

Mo Abudu states - “NAIJA CREATES is the next evolution of a journey I have been on for years, a journey to position Nigeria’s creative industries as global economic powerhouses. We are rich in talent, innovation, and culture, but we must go beyond celebration and into commercial success. Nigeria’s creative economy is a sleeping giant, and when structured correctly, it has the potential to rival oil and gas in economic impact. With LAGOS CANVAS leading the way and NAIJA CREATES taking this mission global, we are making it clear, Nigeria’s brands and talents belong on the world stage, and we are here to make it happen.”

NAIJA CREATES will feature a curated exhibition showcasing Nigeria’s finest creative talents in Fashion, Music, Art, Film, and Food.

It will include investor roundtables designed to drive monetization strategies for creatives, exclusive performances, fashion shows, food tastings and film screenings highlighting Nigeria’s global impact in entertainment, and networking and business matchmaking opportunities with global stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers.

With the success of LAGOS CANVAS and the growing momentum of NAIJA CREATES, Abudu is set to build something truly transformational for Nigeria’s creative economy.

Mo Abudu is the founder and CEO of EbonyLife Group, a leading force in Africa’s creative and entertainment industries. She is a globally recognized media entrepreneur, producer, and philanthropist, and has been instrumental in bringing Nigerian storytelling to international platforms.

Her international groundbreaking partnerships have redefined African narratives on the world stage.

She is the first African woman to be listed on The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Women in Global Television and has received numerous accolades, she is on the Forbes List of the 100 most powerful women in the world, as well as Lifetime Achievement Awards for contributions to the creative economy.

Through initiatives like EbonyLife Creative Academy, Lagos Canvas, and now Naija Creates, she continues to champion opportunities for Africa’s next generation of creatives.