My Moscow Fashion Week 2025 Experience: A Journey of Style, Culture, and Unforgettable Moments

There’s something about Moscow Fashion Week that makes it more than just an event, it’s a celebration of artistry, culture, and the brilliance of global fashion. Having attended in previous years, I knew I was in for an exciting ride, but MFW 2025 still managed to exceed my expectations in every possible way.

Touchdown in Moscow: A Familiar Yet New Experience I landed in Moscow, Russia, ready for another unforgettable fashion-filled adventure. The flight itself was smooth and uneventful, exactly how I like it. I departed from Lagos, Nigeria, to Istanbul, Turkey, had a brief one-hour layover, and then boarded my connecting flight to Moscow. By now, I am familiar with this route, so the transition felt seamless.

Upon arrival, I was warmly welcomed by the Moscow Fashion Week team. Their hospitality was genuine and heartwarming, and one of them even remembered my name from a previous visit, a small but meaningful gesture that made me feel even more at home. However, what I hadn’t prepared for was Moscow’s traffic. What should have been a relatively short drive turned into a nearly three-hour journey to my hotel due to unexpected congestion. I must admit, I didn’t think Moscow had Lagos-style traffic, but surprise! The good news? The ride was calm and smooth, and I even managed to doze off a few times before finally arriving at my accommodation.

Straight to the Runway: The Magic of Moscow Fashion Week There was no time to waste. After a brief rest at The Metropol, my hotel for the week, I made my way to Manège, the venue for Moscow Fashion Week. The energy was electric, and the runway shows were nothing short of spectacular.

From Moscow Art Industrial Institute to NOVIKOVA DSGN, Solangel, Unke, Alexander Varlakov, Kotova, and Zuhat, each show showcased exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and an artistic interpretation of contemporary fashion. The textures, colors, and silhouettes on display were breathtaking, reflecting a blend of modernity and traditional Russian influences. It was evident that these designers had put their hearts and souls into their collections, and I couldn’t help but feel that this level of creativity deserves an even bigger global stage.

Moscow Through My Tastebuds: A Culinary Experience One of my favorite things about Moscow is the food. The culinary culture here is so different from what I’m used to, and I truly enjoy the intentionality behind their meals. Breakfast was always at my hotel, a satisfying and sophisticated way to start the day. Lunch and dinner, however, were an adventure of their own.

Each meal was at a different restaurant, and we made sure not to repeat any place twice, a decision that made the experience even more exciting. Every restaurant had its own unique charm, and I enjoyed discovering new dishes and flavors along the way. I love how Russians eat in small portions and prioritize a balanced diet, something I might just have to adopt myself.

Beyond Fashion: Exploring the Beauty of Moscow Of course, no visit to Moscow is complete without taking in the city’s incredible sights. One of the highlights of my trip was a scenic boat cruise. There’s something about floating along the river, feeling the crisp air, and watching the city’s skyline light up that just makes you appreciate Moscow even more. At some point, though, the temperature dropped to 2°C, and trust me, the cold hit differently. Still, I powered through, determined not to let it dampen the experience. We also had an excursion to the legendary Moscow Theatre Hall and the Kremlin, both of which were absolutely breathtaking. The architectural beauty, the history embedded in every structure, and the cultural significance of these landmarks made the visit incredibly special.

Retail Therapy: Navigating Moscow’s Shopping Scene No international trip is complete without a bit of shopping, right? I took a ride through the Moscow Metro (which, by the way, is a tourist attraction in itself!) to the largest mall in Moscow. From luxury designer pieces to cultural souvenirs, the mall had everything. I picked up a few fashion-forward items and some thoughtful gifts to bring back home to Nigeria.