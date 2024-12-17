Music, Magic, and Glenfiddich: The experimental night that stirred Benin City

The magic of the festive season lit up Crown Heights Pavilion on Sunday, December 8th, as Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single-malt whisky brand, brought in all the glitz, glam, and fun at its first-ever Experimental Night Concert held in the buzzing city of Benin. This landmark event, part of the Celebrate the Bold Future campaign, showcased Glenfiddich’s dedication to inspiring boldness, creativity, and innovation. The night delivered an experience etched in the memory of the constellation of souls who graced the event. As the sun set, the doors opened to an Afro-futurist scenery that resonated with the very beauty of Afro-culture. Whilst Rave Lavida DJ stilled the atmosphere with a symphony of pulsating music, the red carpet welcomed the arrival of the gorgeously dressed guests to meet and greet the Ventura Creatives.



The occasion featured the presence of Ifeanyi Nwune, a visionary collaborator for the 12-year-old Glenfiddich bottle whose ingenuity in curating creative pieces in the fashion world celebrates bold values of perseverance, creativity, and a strong commitment to breaking boundaries ideals that perfectly framed the theme of the night.

The night unfolded into soulful music, with DJ Ajaz and DJ FLO weaving harmonious beats that set the stage ablaze. Hypemen Manolo Spanky and Influencer Akaba took the spotlight, their lively cheers filled the crowd with excitement, turning the event into a vibrant celebration of music.

The energy surged forward with a thrilling performance by the Ventura Creatives, igniting the crowd with a vivid fusion of imagination and rhythm. As DJ Gigi Jasmine’s beats filled the air, the performers dazzled with acrobatic feats, contorting perfectly with the music. DJ Fisayo elevated the evening further, taking over seamlessly with a set that echoed through the crowd, carrying them on a rhythmic journey.

As the music ignited the crowd, the evening’s fine spirits added another layer of indulgence to the experience. What is a Glenfiddich Experimental Night without a smooth blend of grooves paired with bottles of Glenfiddich? Light, beats, and action did not overshadow the star presence of Ehiz and reality TV stars Crossda Boss and Ike Onyema, whose vibrant energy added just the right touch of brilliance to the event.



Intensifying the event with contagious energy, Victony performed his hit Apollo and Holy Father. Runtown infused the crowd with his signature sound, as Mad Over You and Lagos to Kampala set the mood ablaze. Then came the iconic legend, 2BABA (2Face Idibia), who took the stage, serenading the audience with unforgettable classics like Implication and 4 Instance, his powerful vocals resonating deeply with every heart in the room.

To end the night with an experience that lingers was Wande Coal ’s electrifying performance, effortlessly blending his smooth voice with the crowd’s pulse, with hits like You Bad, The Kick and Iskaba, leaving no one untouched by his musical magic. From the first beat to the final encore, the Glenfiddich Experimental Night Concert in Benin was a night for the books. Surely, the echoes of this night will live on—whether in the rhythm of the beats or the lasting memories of every guest.

Don’t just hear about it, be a part of the memories only Glenfiddich creates and dare to #CelebrateTheBold!