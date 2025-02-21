Top 5 most peaceful countries in the world

Europe is the world's most peaceful region, home to three of the top five most peaceful countries.

Countries in this region are not plagued by the woes of insurgency, political instability and corruption.

Their citizens are also more productive, informed and educated.

Their geographical isolation is another plus, shielding them from territorial disputes and cultural fragmentation.

Here are the top five most peaceful countries in the world.

5. Singapore

Despite increasing violence in different parts of the world, Singapore has become more peaceful.

It has moved from the 22nd to the 5th most peaceful country in the world since 2008.

While the country invests heavily in its military and weaponry, it remains generally safe and secure with low levels of ongoing domestic and international conflict.

4. New Zealand

New Zealand is widely regarded as a wonderful place to live.

Although it used to be in the second spot in each edition of the Global Peace Index since 2017 until 2023 when it dropped to the fourth position, this country still scores high in societal safety and security and low in ongoing domestic and international conflict.

It also has a small population which makes it an ideal place for introverts.

3. Austria

Austria is widely recognised for its low economic cost of violence.

It ranks third on the Global Peace Index for maintaining warm neighbourliness with bordering sovereign states and former opposition forces.

This small, noncoastal country also ranks highly in standard of living, excelling in income, employment, and housing.

2. Ireland

In addition to being one of the happiest, wealthiest, and most developed nations in the world, Ireland is also quite peaceful.

It has consistently climbed up the rankings on the Global Peace Report, starting at the 11th and jumping right up to the fourth spot in 2020 until now occupying the second position.

Ireland's economic cost of violence also accounts for just 2.86% of the GDP compared to the global average, 13.5%.

It is consistently on the list of the safest countries in the world.

1. Iceland

Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world.

For 17 years, this Nordic island nation has occupied the number one spot—since the index began in 2008.

The crime rate in Iceland is also very low. As such, policemen don't carry firearms.

It also ranks among the best nations in terms of jobs and earnings, with an excellent education and welfare system.