Did you know there are fruits out there that cost more than an entire year’s rent or even a car? Their price tags will make your jaw drop.

But what exactly makes these fruits so costly? It’s not just about the taste; it’s about rarity, the careful cultivation process, and in some cases, the extravagant efforts taken to grow them.

Some of these fruits are so rare, so delicately grown, or so incredibly difficult to harvest that they can easily set you back a few hundred thousand Naira. Here’s a look at some of them:

1. Yubari King melon – ₦1,200,000 (approx.)

If you've ever heard of the Yubari King melon, then you know it’s the Rolls-Royce of melons. Hailing from Japan, these melons are known for their perfect sweetness and tender texture. What makes them so special is the attention to detail in growing them, each one is hand-pollinated, and the melons are grown in controlled environments to ensure they’re absolutely flawless. They are so highly prized that the most expensive ones have been sold at auction for around 5 million yen.

2. The square watermelon – ₦100,000 to ₦150,000 (approx.)

If you think all watermelons come in round shapes, you’re wrong. Japan has decided to defy nature with their square watermelon.

Why a square, you ask?

It’s all about convenience and presentation. These watermelons are grown in square glass boxes to make them fit perfectly in refrigerators and easier to stack. It’s more of a novelty item than a fruit for daily consumption, which is why it fetches a hefty price tag of up to ₦150,000 for one. You can buy a regular watermelon for less than ₦1,000, but these squares of art cost a whole lot more.

3. The white pineapple – ₦30,000 to ₦50,000 (approx.)

Pineapples are usually quite affordable, but have you ever heard of the white pineapple? This fruit, often called "snow pine," is grown primarily in Costa Rica and parts of the Caribbean.

Unlike its yellow cousin, the white pineapple has a much sweeter, less acidic taste. It’s grown with a lot of care and requires specific conditions to thrive, which is why the price tends to soar. For a single white pineapple, you could pay anywhere from ₦30,000 to ₦50,000.

4. The Buddha-shaped pear – ₦90,000 (approx.)

These fruits are a rare find and are grown in China using moulds that shape the pears as they grow. Each pear is meticulously cultivated to form the Buddha shape, making them a real work of art.

The pears are aesthetically pleasing and delicious, with a crisp texture and sweet taste. These pears can fetch up to ₦90,000 for just one, and they are often given as high-end gifts. In China, they symbolise good fortune and health, making them more of a symbolic gift than just fruit.

5. The Ruby Roman grapes – ₦30,000 per bunch (approx.)

Why do these fruits cost so much?

So, why exactly do these fruits cost an arm and a leg? It all comes down to rarity, labour-intensive cultivation, and the high demand for exclusivity. Many of these fruits are grown in specific locations with perfect weather conditions and require a lot of attention, such as hand-pollination or being grown in unusual shapes. There’s also the fact that these fruits are seen as luxury items, symbols of wealth, status, or good luck.