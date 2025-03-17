Moët & Chandon and Chef Fregz Celebrate Resilience and Innovation with International Women’s Day Brunch

In a world where culinary excellence often finds itself dominated by traditional narratives, Moët & Chandon and renowned Chef Fregz joined forces to rewrite the story. For International Women’s Day 2025, Moët & Chandon and Chef Fregz hosted a remarkable brunch honoring the creativity, resilience, and achievements of Nigeria’s rising female chefs.

From its inception, the collaboration was conceived with a singular purpose: to honor every win—big or small—and to uplift those who are rewriting the culinary narrative. Moët & Chandon, a brand that believes in celebrating life’s special moments, sees every achievement as a reason to toast.

At Moët, we celebrate not just the pinnacle of success but also the everyday moments that inspire us to keep pushing boundaries, said Osato Evbuomwan, Marketing Director, Moët Hennessy Nigeria. “This brunch is a tribute to the impact and brilliance of women in all their endeavours.”

Chef Fregz, a culinary visionary known for his relentless pursuit of excellence, has long recognized the need for change in an industry that has traditionally been male-centric. “In the culinary space, female chefs often face barriers that are rarely seen in other creative fields,” Chef Fregz explained.

It was crucial for me to create a platform that not only spotlights their talent but also allows for honest conversations about the challenges they face and the support they need. Bringing together 12 magnificent, rising female chefs for a full-course brunch was my way of saying: You are seen, you are celebrated, and you are essential to the future of our industry.

Held in the intimate setting of Chef Fregz’s Studio Kitchen, the event gathered an eclectic mix of culinary innovators including Chef Moyo (founder of Ajite), Chef Tade, Chef Seyitan (The East African Nigerian Chef), and Chef Roux among others. Throughout the brunch, guests engaged in candid conversations—sharing struggles, exchanging advice, and raising a glass to their shared triumphs. The highlight of the day was a powerful moment when each Chef, with a spark of determination in their eyes, took part in the signature toast: #AToastToHer. This simple act of raising a glass became a symbol of unity, resilience, and the promise of a more inclusive future in the culinary world.

As the celebration of International Women’s Day carries on, both partners reaffirm their commitment to fostering spaces where extraordinary talent is recognized, nurtured, and celebrated. With plans for more initiatives in the future, this brunch marks the beginning of a sustained effort to amplify voices that too often go unheard.

The collaboration between Moët & Chandon and Chef Fregz was more than just an event—it was an unforgettable experience where real conversations took place about the challenges women face in the culinary space.

From navigating male-dominated kitchens to breaking barriers in leadership roles, the brunch created a space for shared experiences, inspiration, and celebration. As glasses were raised and stories were exchanged, one thing was clear: the voices of these women matter, and their impact on the industry is undeniable.