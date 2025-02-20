Miss Face of Change Nigeria opens registration for 2025, unveils maiden theme ‘Becoming Her'

The Miss Face of Change Nigeria beauty pageant has kicked off with the registration phase which will continue from now until the 5th of March, 2025.

In a beautiful event held on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments, Lagos, the official press briefing and unveiling took place.

The event was chaired by the CEO and Director, The Face of Change Nigeria Pageant Organization, Mrs Darlene Oghenemairo Godfrey-Oduh and the Creative Director, The Face of Change Nigeria Pageant Organization, Barrister God'slove Kamalo.

The special guests in attendance included notable veteran Nollywood and entertainment personalities: Shan George, Emeka Enyiocha, Uche Elendu, and Ricardo Agbor.

“It is my absolute pleasure to welcome you all to the official launch of Miss Face of Change Nigeria 2025,” said Mrs Darlene during her opening speech. “Today's event is not just an event; it is the beginning of something transformative.”

“We are unveiling a brand that is designed to inspire, uplift and create opportunities – a brand that is set to change lives,” she continued.

Mrs Darlene then went on to explain that Face of Change Nigeria was created to bring about transformation within the society.

The Face of Change Nigeria beauty pageant is also poised to become a classy platform, she added.

The official theme for the maiden edition in 2025 is: ‘Becoming Her'.

Overview of Face of Change Nigeria Beauty Pageant Organisation

The Face of Change Nigeria Beauty Pageant Organisation is a unique platform dedicated to inspiring transformation, driving positive societal impact and empowering individuals to embrace the power of change showcasing their resilient talents and intelligence to the community and the world at large.

The pageant is more than a celebration of beauty. It is to identify a symbol of inspiration and force of transformation.

Official Calendar for Miss Face of Change Nigeria Pageant 2025

Below is the official calendar for The Face of Change Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2025:

Registration starts February 15th and closes March 5th 2025.

Auditions take place throughout every Saturday in April across the geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The unveiling of the finalists will take place on May 26th.

Preparations will go on throughout the month of June.

The finalists will undergo intense training in business, politics, security, fashion, etc for two weeks from July 13th to 26th, 2025.

The grand finale and unveiling of Miss Face of Change Nigeria 2025 will be held on the 26th of July, 2025.

Then the media tour will take place from July 28th to August 21st.

How to participate: Interested in participating in the Miss Face of Change Nigeria Beauty Pageant? Visit www.faceofchangenigeria.org to register now. Registration closes March 5, 2025.