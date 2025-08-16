Mikano Lighting’s full range of energy-efficient, high-performance solutions

With a brand legacy associated with innovation and reliability in the power sector, Mikano Power launched Mikano Lighting into the Nigerian market; a comprehensive product brand designed to deliver world-class illumination for Nigeria’s homes, businesses, and public spaces.

This marked Mikano’s entry into the lighting segment with a complete portfolio of products that blend advanced LED technology, modern design, and unmatched durability. The range includes LED spotlights, downlights, highbays, tubes, battens, strip lights, panels, bulbs, solar and floodlights, outdoor lights, streetlights, and ceiling lamps, covering every lighting need from domestic décor to industrial operations.

Meeting Nigeria’s Lighting Need

In a market where energy efficiency, long lifespan, and consistent brightness are key, Mikano Lighting offers products engineered to perform in real-world Nigerian conditions. Many products feature IP65-rated dust and waterproof protection, beam angle flexibility, and lifespans of up to 30,000 hours. Select models also incorporate easy retrofit designs, flicker-free illumination, and high colour rendering (Ra ≥80) for superior visual comfort.

Available in multiple colour temperatures—warm white (3000K), cool white (4000K), and daylight (6500K)—the range is suitable for diverse applications, from creating ambience in hospitality settings to delivering precision lighting in warehouses, offices, production floors, streets, and public landmarks.

Designed for Every Sector

Residential: Enhance living spaces with energy-saving downlights, ceiling lamps, and LED bulbs that combine style with performance.

Commercial: Panels, battens, and highbays for offices, retail stores, hotels, and restaurants, ensuring uniform, bright, and efficient lighting.

Industrial: High-capacity floodlights and highbays for factories, warehouses, and exhibition halls.

Public Infrastructure: Streetlights and outdoor fittings designed for bridges, schools, neighbourhoods, and sports facilities.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

“Our mission is to set a new standard for lighting in Nigeria,” said Mr Samih Ghraizi, Business Unit Head for Electrical and Lighting Solutions at Mikano Power. “Mikano Lighting product line is built on the same values that have made our power solutions a market leader—quality, innovation, and customer trust. By offering lighting that is energy-efficient, durable, and adaptable, we are helping customers reduce operating costs, improve safety, and improve the quality of their environments.”

Availability

Mikano Lighting products are available nationwide through authorised distributors and directly from our branches. Customers can expect full technical support, easy installation guidance, and aftersales service from a brand that understands both the technology and the Nigerian market.

For more information, visit www.mikano.com or call 0700 123 4567.

