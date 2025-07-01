MED-EL Hosts First-Ever Family Curriculum Workshop in Nigeria to Empower Parents of Children with Hearing Loss

Oluwadamilola Abigeal Akinade, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for MED-EL Africa, emphasized that MED-EL’s commitment goes far beyond providing hearing implants. We’re not only focused on clinical solutions, but we’re also equally invested in the everyday progress and empowerment of families. That’s why programs like the Family Curriculum Workshop are so essential. MED-EL is committed to equipping parents, caregivers, and professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to actively support children with hearing loss. Through initiatives like this, our goal is to create a well-informed and connected support system across the region, she said.