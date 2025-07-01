MED-EL Hosts First-Ever Family Curriculum Workshop in Nigeria to Empower Parents of Children with Hearing Loss

MED-EL, a global leader in hearing implants and hearing loss solutions, in collaboration with the National Ear Centre, Kaduna, and Khalifa Medical and Hearing Limited, successfully hosted its first-ever MED-EL Family Curriculum Workshop in Nigeria. The two-day event was designed to empower parents and guardians of children with hearing loss, especially those using cochlear implants and other hearing devices with practical knowledge and strategies to better support their children at home.
Speaking at the workshop, Yvonne Kehinde, Rehabilitation Specialist for MED-EL Africa, emphasized the vital role parents play in a child’s rehabilitation journey. Therapists may come and go, but family members are a constant presence. That’s why this curriculum was created to equip families, who are truly the best therapists, with tools to support their child’s communication and development, she said.
This initiative marks a significant milestone for MED-EL Africa in Nigeria, as the Family Curriculum is being rolled out across regional countries, with Nigeria hosting it’s very first edition. Haulat Yakubu Leko, the event organizer, stated that the workshop was primarily designed to equip families with the skills to support their child’s speech and language development at home.
Dr. Mustapha Abubakar Yaro, Chief Medical Director of the National Ear Centre, Kaduna, also highlighted the importance of involving families in the holistic management of hearing loss. Beyond the clinic, what happens at home is crucial. Parents must be equipped to guide their children on this journey, he noted.
The workshop also introduced parents to basic first aid skills and inclusive practices for children with hearing loss. This session was made possible through the expertise and support of dedicated speech therapists: Anna Vangerwua, Musbau Adeyemi, Rufai Abdulmumin, Yvonne Kehinde, and Haulat Yakubu Leko, who guided parents through practical strategies they can implement at home.
Dagi Francis, MED-EL’s Country Manager for Nigeria, encouraged parents to continue sharing their experiences and feedback to help MED-EL tailor future support initiatives more effectively.
Oluwadamilola Abigeal Akinade, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for MED-EL Africa, emphasized that MED-EL’s commitment goes far beyond providing hearing implants. We’re not only focused on clinical solutions, but we’re also equally invested in the everyday progress and empowerment of families. That’s why programs like the Family Curriculum Workshop are so essential. MED-EL is committed to equipping parents, caregivers, and professionals with the knowledge and confidence they need to actively support children with hearing loss. Through initiatives like this, our goal is to create a well-informed and connected support system across the region, she said.
Parents and guardians who participated in the workshop expressed their appreciation for the knowledge shared and the opportunity to connect with others facing similar challenges. Yukayat Salihu, one of the participants, shared, This workshop was very helpful. It gave me the chance to learn from experts and connect with other parents. I wish more parents could attend something like this.