Massive turnout as 100 Most Notable African Leadership & Business Summit holds In Kigali

Prominent Africans have been recognised at the recently concluded 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit 2025, which was held in Kigali, Rwanda.

They bagged the honour of 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa in the award. Those who made the list include Psychiatrist CEO, African Global Health, Morocco, Dr. Imane Kendili, Regional Director, Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Nicaise Ndembi, and Amb Ibrahim Zanna.

The award was organised by 100 Most Notable Peace Icons to honour individuals who have made impact in nation-building across the African continent.

Speaking at the event, the Project Director Africa, Ambassador Dr. Kingsley Amafibe, said the honour was to encourage and spur them to continue using their platforms in various life endeavours to promote peace across Africa.

He stated that the development of the African continent is largely hinged in the peace and stability of various nations, urging that all hands should be on deck to raise the bar of brotherliness across board.

Others honoured as 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa include His Excellency Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State; Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube; Hon. Dr. Pedzai Scott Pakupwanya; Dr. Torhile A. Uchi; and Dr. Angel Nationota.

Others are His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, Engr. Dr. Mncedisi Dube, Muyiwa Fatosa, Chinedum Ucheoma, Dr. Daniel Moses, His Excellency Rt Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Mr. Michael Odere, Amb. Dr. Tosin Ladejobi, Hon. Sekibo, Rahim Bah, Dr. Amit N. Thakker, EBS, Eur Ing Dr. Chinedu Ogwus, Dr. George Kelly D. Alabo, Chief Chris Agara, Dr. Peter Chuka Nwachukwu, Dr. Imane Kendili, and Alhaji Abdul Chukkol.

Also on the list of awardees include Mathew Elvis Ekpeohanreste, Ruqayya Tofa Basheer, Dr.Nimi Briggs Torhile, Mrs. Lois Andrew (Lola Andy), Ramalan Rotimi Buhari, DCP Dr.Usman Musa, Munyakazi Sedate, Bruce Melodie, Dr Abdelhak Najib, H.E. Amb Prof Smelly Dube, Mrs. Asu Kunemofa, Professor Haruna Musa, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Dr. Steve Ayiyi, Chief. Prof. Dr GD Singh, Engr.Gbenga Komolafe and Admiral Kasimu Bush.

The event witnessed a high level entertainment as guests were treated to a cozy dinner session.

Notable Nigerian comedian Wale Baba was also on ground to thrill the gathering with rib-cracking jokes, even as guests had time to interact, network and make new contacts.

