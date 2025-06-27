Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, marked a defining moment in its evolving cultural strategy with the debut of its Afrobeats Live event in Paris on June 25th.

The event served as the launchpad for Martell’s next phase of cultural direction, one shaped by long-term intent, credibility and creative partnership.

Afrobeats is shaping how a generation sees itself: bold, creative, and full of intent. At the heart of this alignment lies a shared set of values: the optimism and joy that define Afrobeats’ energy; a commitment to challenging the status quo that has shaped both Martell’s and Afrobeats’ cultural legacies and a collective mindset grounded in pride, collaboration, and community. These parallels underpin Martell’s commitment to the movement, a partnership built on shared purpose and cultural intent.

Martell signals strategic cultural ambition with Afrobeats live launch

“We see Afrobeats as a powerful force for cultural progress, built by artists and communities who are creating their future with clarity and purpose, and our commitment is grounded in respect and belief. We’re here to walk alongside the movement, support its growth and contribute meaningfully to where it’s going next,” said Lanre Odutola, Cultural Partnerships & Influence Marketing Manager at Martell.

The evening celebrated the renewal of Martell’s strategic partnership with global Afrobeats star, Davido - a relationship that has already helped reshape perceptions of how legacy brands engage with modern culture. In this next chapter, Martell goes further, backing platforms, people, and conversations that will shape the movement's future.

Martell also unveiled the newly appointed cultural ambassadors, three trusted figures across media, music, and culture:

Adesope Olajide (Shoopsydoo), founder of The Afrobeats Podcast and UK-based cultural commentator

Sheniece Charway , Music Executive & Podcast Host

Abdul Abdullah, founder of AfroFuture Festival and Culture Management Group

Each will play an active role in collaborating with Martell to co-create programming and shape storytelling, building on the brand’s existing commitment to engaging with Afrobeats in a way that is meaningful, respectful, and rooted in cultural authenticity.

A key highlight of the evening was a live panel discussion, moderated by Adesope Olajide (Shoopsydoo), exploring Afrobeats’ current global momentum and its next frontier. The conversation touched on infrastructure, talent development, cultural storytelling, and the evolving expectations placed on the genre as it expands globally.

“At Martell we believe legacy is shaped by those with the audacity to redefine convention. This first Afrobeats live event reflects this belief, a commitment to supporting cultural movements that are driven by purpose, authenticity and progress,” said Sébastien Borda, Global Marketing Director at Martell.

