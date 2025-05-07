MarkHack 4.0 Introduces the First Ever Nigerian MarTech Awards

Nigeria’s first-ever marketing and media conference, MarkHack 4.0, is proud to announce the Nigerian MarTech Awards, an initiative dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the innovators, creators, and trailblazers transforming Nigeria's marketing landscape through technology.

This award event aims to promote and honour innovation in marketing technology. The vision of the Nigerian MarTech Awards is to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem where creativity and technology intersect, driving growth and engagement throughout the Nigerian market.

As the marketing technology sector continues its rapid evolution, the Nigerian MarTech Awards will provide a vital platform for showcasing exceptional contributions in this dynamic field.

With a focus on excellence, creativity, and technological advancement, the awards will highlight individuals, campaigns, and organizations that are setting new benchmarks in digital engagement, customer experiences, and marketing strategies.

Award Categories

The awards will feature three main categories—Individuals, Campaigns, and Organizations—with a total of 10 awards aimed at celebrating excellence across various dimensions of marketing technology.

1. Individual Category:

Marketing Creator/Influencer of the Year: This award recognizes individuals who excel in engaging audiences and driving conversations through innovative marketing strategies and influence.

2. Campaign Category:

Most Innovative Content Strategy: Celebrates exceptional content strategies that effectively engage audiences and drive measurable results, showcasing creativity and innovation in content marketing.

Best Use of Data in a Marketing Campaign: Awards marketing strategies that effectively leverage data analytics for impactful and results-driven campaigns, demonstrating the power of insight-driven marketing.

Best Social Media Campaign: Recognizes campaigns that effectively harness social media platforms, demonstrating strategic execution and measurable marketing outcomes.

Most Innovative Virtual Event: Honours outstanding virtual events that advance the online experience, emphasizing creativity and audience engagement in the digital space.

Best Use of Blockchain in Marketing: Celebrates innovative applications of blockchain technology in marketing, highlighting transparency, security, and new possibilities in marketing strategies.

Best Use of AI in Marketing: Recognizes innovative applications of artificial intelligence in marketing practices, showcasing how AI can enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Outstanding Xtended Reality (XR) Experience: Honours remarkable XR experiences that redefine marketing and media, pushing boundaries and creating engaging interactions.

3. Organization Category:

Top Emerging Technology in Marketing: Celebrates breakthrough technologies that are reshaping how brands connect with audiences and grow in today’s competitive landscape.

Best Future-Focused Marketing Team: Honours marketing teams that exemplify a commitment to innovation and a proactive, future-oriented mindset in their strategies.

Nomination Process

Nominations are now open, and you can submit entries or nominate your favorite game-changers who are shaping the future of marketing technology in Nigeria. To participate, visit the official website at markhack.tech/awards

Join in Celebrating Innovation

The Nigerian MarTech Awards aim not only to honour remarkable achievements but also to inspire collaboration and advancement in the marketing technology sector. This initiative underscores the importance of recognizing creativity and innovation as key drivers of growth in the digital marketing landscape.

For media inquiries, sponsorship, collaboration, partnerships, or more information, please contact: +2347031869646.