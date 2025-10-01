What do you get when you mix tradition, games, great vibes, and the rich taste of Malta Guinness? A celebration like no other! That’s exactly what went down at the Iriji Festival in Festac on the 28th!

From the moment you stepped into the festival grounds, it was a full-blown sensory party. The air was alive with the rhythms of traditional drummers, dancers in colorful attire twirled through the crowd, and majestic masquerades added that touch of cultural magic that makes Iriji so special. But it wasn’t just about soaking in the sights - it was about diving into the action and Malta Guinness made sure of that.

Malta Guinness fuels the fun at Iriji Festival 2025

First up, the games! Whether you were an Ayo board master or a Ludo champ, there was a table waiting for you. The eating competition had everyone cheering (and drooling a little), with winners walking away with cash prizes and free Malta Guinness drinks. Now that’s a win-win! Meanwhile, the photo booth kept the vibes fresh, with guests striking their best poses against backdrops that blended tradition and fun.

And of course, no celebration is complete without a taste of something refreshing. Luckily, the Malta Guinness mixologist was on hand, serving up mocktails so good, people were lining up for their second (and third…we’re not judging). It was vitality in a glass, proving once again that refreshment can be as bold and cultural as the festival itself.

The festival also brought out food lovers and tastemakers. Popular influencer chefs like Daniel Ochuko and Tife Pereao joined the celebration, soaking in the beauty of culture and cuisine. They tasted, toasted, and celebrated the richness of tradition, all with Malta Guinness at the center of it.

In the end, the Iriji Festival wasn’t just a celebration of the harvest; it was a celebration of culture, community, and that unmistakable Malta Guinness energy. Here’s to fueling more moments of goodness, one festival at a time.

