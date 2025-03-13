MAGGI launches Tales of Ramadan Series

Five Women, Six Stories, One Month of Transformation

Ramadan is a period that brings families and communities together across the muslim world. It is a time that connects loved ones from Suhoor to Iftar, through shared moments and meals that nourish both body and soul.

During this time, food is more than just a source of nourishment - it carries stories, evokes emotions, brings people closer, and creates enlightening moments. In this inspiring story by MAGGI titled Tales of Ramadan, five women embark on a month-long journey of transformation, discovering the perfect recipe for friendship and connection through six captivating stories.

With a stellar cast that includes Rekiya Attah, [list some cast members], MAGGI Tales of Ramadan delivers captivating characters and delicious, unmissable storytelling for six weeks starting this Ramadan. As the characters navigate the highs and lows during this season, they experience the power of food to heal emotional wounds, strengthen bonds, and preserve family tradition. These values are familiar to each and every one of us, and become even more profound as families and communities gather during Ramadan.

Each episode highlights how the true spirit of Ramadan lies not in perfection but in love, meaningful connections, and the treasured memories shared during mealtime. Through unexpected moments of understanding, relationships are transformed, proving that friendship - like the perfect blend of spices - brings warmth and harmony to even the most stressful situations.

Speaking on MAGGI’s commitment to connecting with its consumers during Ramadan over the past ten years, Category Manager for Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria, Mrs Rahamatou Palm-Zakari said;

Ramadan is a season of sharing, love and reflection; values which Maggi also firmly represents. We are evolving from our much-loved series MAGGI Diaries, to the launch today of Tales of Ramadan, and we remain as dedicated as ever to fostering meaningful connections in the lives of our consumers. Through our products and recipes, we’ll continue to support individuals and families to make healthier and tastier food choices every day.

As a brand committed to bringing people together through food, MAGGI believes in the power of great tasting food to nurture, inspire, and transform.

MAGGI is an iconic brand from the stable of Nestlé, the Good Food, Good Life company committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come.