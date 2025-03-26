Lusiboi Entertainment launches Monologue Challenge to Celebrate Women’s History Month

Lusiboi Entertainment has launched the Lusiboi Monologue Challenge to honour Women’s History Month and provide a platform for emerging female acting talent. This initiative recognizes the power of storytelling in amplifying women’s voices and aims to spotlight actresses who can bring compelling narratives to life.

The challenge kicked off with influencer support, featuring an inspiring monologue that set the stage for participants. Aspiring actresses are invited to submit their own 1-minute, 15-second monologue exploring themes of women’s strength, resilience, and impact on society. Participants must tag @LusiboiEntertainment and use the hashtag #LusiboiHerMonologue to be considered. Submissions close on April 9, 2025.

Lusiboi Entertainment’s Project Manager, Fiyinfoluwa Ogunleye, emphasized the company’s commitment to celebrating women through the art of film.

Women’s stories deserve to be told with depth and authenticity. This challenge is not just about discovering talent—it’s about recognizing the role women play inshaping our world and giving aspiring actresses a platform to shine, Ogunleye said.

Winners will receive cash prizes and career opportunities, including roles in upcoming Lusiboi Entertainment productions. The company, known for its dedication to authentic African storytelling, recently premiered the short film Omolola Must Come Back and continues to create projects that amplify diverse voices.

Aspiring actresses can find more details on Lusiboi Entertainment’s social media platforms: Instagram and X @lusiboi_ent_