The 5 low sugar vegetables you should be eating for blood sugar control

When you eat refined carbs like pastries, white bread, and white rice, your blood sugar level rises.

And in Nigeria, there is a running joke that rice is the king of all foods. The 'rice' being referred to is the typical white rice sold at restaurants and served in gatherings.

But consuming it regularly, the way many of us do, can raise your blood sugar levels beyond normal for an extended period of time, which puts you at risk of prediabetes and type II diabetes.

Enter vegetables.

They are a lot healthier for you to eat because they contain natural sugars as well as other nutritional compounds like fibre and antioxidants that may lower inflammation in your body and decrease the likelihood of obesity.

As wonderful as this is, some vegetables contain a little more natural sugar than others.

You can still eat them to squeeze out their benefits but if your concern is your blood sugar levels and reversing related conditions like prediabetes or type II diabetes, you might want to eat more of vegetables that are lower in sugar.

Here are the best five low sugar vegetables, according to nutritionists and dietitians.

1. Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green packed with various nutrients including potassium, folate, calcium, vitamins A and C, and many more.

But you'll find only 0.1 gram of natural sugar per 1 cup of raw spinach.

When digested in your body, spinach has minimal effect on your blood sugar levels, known famously for its low glycemic index (GI) of 15.

You can take spinach in a variety of ways, including smoothies, salads, soups or as a side dish.

2. Lettuce

Lettuce is another vegetable with a low glycemic index, perfect for regulating blood sugar.

This vegetable is readily available at stores, supermarkets, and in the open market around neighbourhoods close to you.

If you are on a budget and want to restore balance to your blood sugar levels, eat lettuce in every way possible — as a side dish, in salads, sandwiches, and wraps.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is one crunchy vegetable you can enjoy without guilt.

About 90% of it is water, but it is full of nutrients such as fibre, calcium and magnesium. And even better? It is low in sugar.

It definitely stands out as a go-to vegetable for anyone looking to decrease the risk of cancer, heart disease and type II diabetes.

To maximise its nutritional value while eating, lightly steam it or stir fry. Add it to pastas, salad, or with a piece of grilled fish/chicken/turkey.

4. Celery

Rich in fibre and low in calories and carbs, celery is such a sweetheart vegetable.

With only 1 gram of natural sugar per 2 stalks, celery is considered a low-sugar vegetable that doesn't cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

It is highly sought-after for its low glycemic load.

You can choose to eat it raw by adding it to chicken salad or mixed green salad. Or dice it and add it to soups, stews. Preferably, slice it and add it to stir-fries with other vegetables and proteins.

5. Cucumbers

If you've been diagnosed with diabetes or recently found out your blood sugar levels are high, cucumbers will do you a lot of good.

They are not only low in sugar but also in carbs and calories.

About 95% water, cucumbers can support healthy hydration.