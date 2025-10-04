6 Landmarks in Lagos That Give You That Dubai Vibes

When some people think of modern architectural structures and dazzling skylines, Dubai often comes to mind. Widely known for its ambitious structures, futuristic designs, and luxurious lifestyle, the city has become a global symbol of innovation and grandeur.

Surprisingly, Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub, is steadily building its own reputation for impressive landmarks that echo the Dubai vibe. From cultural centres to jaw-dropping engineering feats, some parts of Lagos now mirror the look and feel of the UAE.

Interestingly, not all of these structures are brand new. While Lagos continues to embrace modernisation with projects like Eko Atlantic City, several of its other iconic landmarks have been around for a while, quietly showcasing the city’s forward-thinking spirit long before we even thought of the Dubai comparison.

Today, as new developments rise beside older gems, the city’s skyline tells a story of resilience, heritage and global influence.

Here are six landmarks in Lagos that give you that Dubai vibe and their equivalents in Dubai.

1. Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge & Dubai Water Canal Bridge

A photo collage of Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge (above) and Dubai Water Canal Bridge (below)

The Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge is one of Lagos’ most photographed landmarks. Opened in 2013 and measuring 1,360m, this cable-stayed bridge connects Lekki Phase 1 to Ikoyi and has become a symbol of the city’s modernity. At night, the bridge lights up beautifully, making it a favourite jogging spot and a backdrop for countless Lagos Instagram feeds.

It mirrors the Dubai Water Canal Bridge, another architectural stunner in the UAE. Just like Lagos’ bridge, Dubai’s canal bridge is pedestrian-friendly, well-lit, and symbolic of the city’s fusion of lifestyle and infrastructure.

Measuring 442 meters in length, it connects the major Sheikh Zayed Road and key urban areas on either side. Both bridges show how cities can transform functional transport structures into tourist attractions and lifestyle statements.

2. Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture & Dubai Opera House

A photo collage of Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture (above) and Dubai Opera House (below)

Formerly known as the National Theatre, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture has long been a cultural powerhouse in Lagos. Its recent facelift and renaming honour one of Nigeria’s greatest literary icons while giving the landmark a refreshed, modern edge.

This parallels Dubai Opera House, a shining symbol of the city’s art and entertainment culture. Both landmarks represent more than architecture; they are spaces where stories, performances, and cultural expressions are brought to life.

While Dubai Opera embodies cutting-edge design, Lagos’ centre blends heritage with a contemporary touch.

3. Lagos Blue Line Metro & Dubai Metro Stations

A photo collage of Lagos Blue Line Metro (above) and Dubai Metro Station (below)

Public transportation is part of what makes Dubai stand out, and Lagos is catching up. The Lagos Blue Line Metro, inaugurated in 2023, is Nigeria’s first electric rail line. Stretching from Marina to Mile 2, it’s designed to ease Lagos’ notorious traffic while offering residents a modern, efficient transport option.

This mirrors the Dubai Metro, which is not only a means of transport but a tourist experience in itself. With sleek, futuristic stations and driverless trains, Dubai’s metro is world-class.

Lagos’ Blue Line is smaller for now, but the glassy station structures and modern interiors already echo the Dubai experience. Both are proof that world cities must invest in efficient, cutting-edge mass transit to keep pace with urban growth.

4. Eko Atlantic City & Palm Jumeirah/JBR Towers

A photo collage of Eko Atlantic City Towers (above) and Palm Jumeirah/JBR Towers (below)

Sitting on reclaimed land along the Atlantic Ocean, Eko Atlantic City is Lagos’ boldest experiment in urban planning. Dubbed the “Dubai of Africa” by many, it features luxury residential towers, business districts, and waterfront. Its glass towers and ultra-modern layout are unlike anything else in West Africa.

This instantly brings to mind Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) Towers in Dubai. Both projects are built on reclaimed land and showcase futuristic city planning. Just like Palm Jumeirah’s skyline, Eko Atlantic’s towers promise to redefine the Lagos coast, attracting global investors and tourists.

5. J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History & Museum of the Future

A photo collage of J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History (above) and Museum of the Future (below)

The J. Randle Centre in Onikan, opened in 2024, is a striking cultural landmark that blends history with modern design. Dedicated to Yoruba heritage, it houses galleries, performance spaces, and interactive exhibits, offering visitors a chance to experience Lagos’ deep cultural roots in a contemporary way.

It has parallels with Dubai’s Museum of the Future, a futuristic building that combines culture, technology, and innovation. While the J. Randle Centre focuses on tradition and identity, and Dubai’s museum on science and possibilities, both structures stand out for their bold architecture and immersive storytelling approach.

Each is a reminder that a landmark can both educate and inspire while looking spectacular.

6. NECOM House, Marina & Burj Khalifa

A photo collage of NECOM House, Marina (above) and Burj Khalifa (below)

The NECOM House is a historic skyscraper on Lagos Island, completed in 1979. Once the tallest building in West Africa, it houses the Nigerian Telecommunications headquarters and remains a symbol of Nigeria’s early push towards modern infrastructure.

Its Dubai equivalent is none other than the Burj Khalifa, currently the tallest building in the world. Although Burj Khalifa dwarfs NECOM House in height and global recognition, this comparison lies in what each building represents. Just as Burj Khalifa is the crown jewel of Dubai’s skyline, NECOM House holds the same pride of place in Lagos’ cityscape.

Beyond these six, Lagos also boasts other landmarks with a similar energy to Dubai’s modern structures, even though they are not exact replicas:

The Palms Mall, Lekki & Mall of the Emirates: One of Lagos’ first large-scale shopping malls, The Palms brings the same upscale retail and leisure experience that Mall of the Emirates offers in Dubai.

Heritage Place, Ikoyi & Emaar Square: This Grade-A office development mirrors the corporate elegance of Dubai’s Emaar Square, showcasing Lagos’ capacity for world-class business infrastructure.

Nestoil Tower, Victoria Island & Index Tower: With its striking façade and mixed-use spaces, Nestoil Tower also mirrors the sleek urban design of Dubai’s Index Tower, further cementing Lagos’ skyline as sophisticated.

From bridges to towers, theatres to cultural centers, Lagos keeps carving out its own identity as a city of modern landmarks. Each of these six sites shares a resemblance to Dubai not in size or glamour alone, but in the shared ambition to combine functionality, heritage, culture, and stunning architecture.