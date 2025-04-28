KingMakers, Ifako Ijaiye LG Unveil Sports Complex for Grassroots and Youth Development

This project embodies our core belief that sports is more than just competition—it is a vehicle for social transformation, unity, and empowerment. At KingMakers, we are intentional about investing in initiatives that have long-term impact, and the Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex is one such example of our commitment to supporting the communities we operate in. We are proud to work alongside visionary partners like the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government to deliver infrastructure that inspires young people, promotes physical wellness, and provides a pathway to excellence.