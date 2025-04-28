KingMakers, Ifako Ijaiye LG Unveil Sports Complex for Grassroots and Youth Development

In a significant stride towards youth empowerment and grassroots sports development, KingMakers, in partnership with the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government, officially commissioned the KingMakers Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex—a major Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project designed to benefit over 200,000 residents within and beyond the Ifako Ijaiye community.
The KingMakers Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex is a thoughtfully designed facility featuring a 150-capacity sports arena for grassroots tournaments, a standard football pitch with lighting for evening use, a green relaxation area, modern male and female restrooms, two administrative office spaces, a generator house for uninterrupted operations, ample parking space, and robust water infrastructure—including two large water tanks, a water treatment system, and a security house—all built with sustainability and long-term community benefit in mind.
In his remarks during the commissioning, Gossy Ukanwoke, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of KingMakers (BetKing), stated:
This project embodies our core belief that sports is more than just competition—it is a vehicle for social transformation, unity, and empowerment. At KingMakers, we are intentional about investing in initiatives that have long-term impact, and the Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex is one such example of our commitment to supporting the communities we operate in. We are proud to work alongside visionary partners like the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government to deliver infrastructure that inspires young people, promotes physical wellness, and provides a pathway to excellence.
In addition to the new facility, KingMakers has been an active contributor to Nigeria’s sports ecosystem. The company recently concluded the BetKing Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Abeokuta. BetKing is also the title sponsor of Ikorodu City Football Club, and an active donor to the Kids Sports Charity Initiative, which equips young athletes with gear, training, and mentorship.
