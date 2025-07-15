Kanekalon Attributes Brand's Success To Decades Of Commitment To Solutions Provision In Africa

Kanekalon, synthetic hair fiber, has become deeply ingrained in African hair culture, particularly in Nigeria, where it's widely used for braiding and other protective styles. While its origins are Japanese, Kanekalon's popularity in Africa, especially for its use in braids, has created a significant legacy.

In a media statement by the Marketing Executive, Poku Kwarteng, during the collaboration workshop event at the Wet Land Event Centre, Mudiaga Street, Warri in Delta state, said Kanekalon synthetic fiber is valued for its softness, manageability that makes it a staple in African hair salons and among individuals who embrace various braiding styles.

The President of Igbudu Market Hair Plaiters Association, IMHPA, Mrs. Onome Odioko in her opening speech welcomed Kanekalon and X- pression representatives while also noting the associations track record of positive impressions based on their successes in the business and further solicited their continued support and determination for future opportunities.

Kanekalon representative, Mary Sia, expressed joy over the rousing welcome by the association members on their first visit to Warri and also commended the keen interest and show of unity and hospitality.

The Kanekalon Marketing Executive, Poku, speaking during the education session, gave details on the brand’s product range and technological innovations that offer both stylists and clients a reliable and versatile hair extension option.

He noted that the company's legacy with roots in Japan, has operated in Africa for over 35 years with its core attributes in unique synthetic hair fiber features such as; soft touch, ultra-lightweight, flame retardant, shampoo friendly, quick-drying, and hot water set, positioning the brand as a solutions provider, not just a manufacturer.

Poku, during the key highlight of the workshop, introduced the X- Pression New Gem Braid, a revolutionary product described as "one of its kind in the world" with unique features like its water repelling quality and ease of use allowing it to dry quickly even after getting wet.

He emphasized that Kanekalon products empower individuals to express their creativity and personal style through a wide array of hairstyles, creating economic opportunities for hair stylists, retailers, and distributors across the continent.

He concluded that the X-Pression New Gem Braid is a game-changer, with its raincoat like texture on your head, under the rain or in the swimming pool and can confidently be worn without worry, it has the ability to maintain style and comfort for over two months.

The X - Pression representative, Mr. Raphael Owafemi, who moderated the interactive Q&A session disclosed that the New Gem Braid comes in 90 inches length of extensions, making it longer than most competing brands.

During the Product Testing and Creativity, stylists were assigned into groups and given tasks to craft hair styles using Kanekalon fiber products and other products to test for texture and ease of use.

The feedback from the exercise however generated positive testimonials confirming the brand's unbeatable number one choice in the market.

Mary Sia performed a live fire-retardant test of the New Gem Braid product to the astonishment of the stylists who cheered the outstanding feature, underscoring the brand’s commitment to safety solutions.

Kanekalon gifted the first 50 attendees with special gift packs to help instill a culture of punctuality to future workshop events while stylists, assistant stylists, and models also carted away with prizes.

Poku, on a final note, while presenting the Business Impact and Future Expectations of the collaboration workshop initiative reiterated that the company’s aim to address customer pain points and provide solutions to give hair dressers a productive braiding experience; and as long as they continue to use X - Pression they are part of the Kanekalon family.

The 2025 Kanekalon collaboration workshops series was rounded off in Warri with X - Pression with a crowning moment of the creativity showcase where stylists made outstanding hair styles using the New Gem Braid X - Pression product and the top three stylists were rewarded for their skilful exhibition.