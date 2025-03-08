K-drama enthusiast, book lover - The women of Pulse NG Editorial: Lifestyle

For this special edition, we’re spotlighting the incredible women behind Pulse Nigeria’s editorial team in honour of International Women’s Day.

As the world unites with women to #AccelerateAction for this year’s International Women’s Day, let’s pull back the curtain for the first time and unveil the personalities behind the words you love reading on Pulse NG.

Agnes Isoje, Senior Lifestyle Reporter, Pulse NG

Agnes Isoje is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter for Pulse Nigeria, with a proven track record in developing compelling content across various platforms, optimizing SEO, and building strategic partnerships.

What are the fun aspects of your job?

Storytelling—bringing people's experiences, trends, and cultural moments to life.

What are the not-so-fun aspects of your job?

Navigating reader expectations. People want engaging stories and I sometimes wonder whether each piece will resonate with them.

How do you unwind in your spare time?

I watch K-dramas.

Can you describe some of the unconscious biases you think society still holds against women in 2025?

That society still doubts women's experiences, punishes them for speaking out, and prioritises protecting male reputations over ensuring justice.

What would you like to be remembered for? Or How would you like to be remembered?

I’d love to be remembered for telling stories that mattered. Stories that educate, make people feel seen, heard, and understood or at the very least, chuckle.

Anna Ajayi, Lifestyle Reporter

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter for Pulse Nigeria, who is passionate about life and people, and she would love to see her words reach millions and touch hearts, leaving a meaningful impact.

What are the fun aspects of your job?

Honestly, one of the coolest parts of being a lifestyle writer is just the variety. I explore so many interesting topics and learn about different cultures and trends, without leaving my seat. I love brainstorming new ideas and finding something intriguing to write about.

What are the not-so-fun aspects of your job?

Burnout is real, and sometimes the pressure to keep up with the numbers can be overwhelming. Trying to balance creativity with analytics can feel like a lot sometimes, but I guess it’s part of the grind.

How do you unwind in your spare time?

When I’m not working, I’m usually watching movies or escaping into a good book. I also try to take a walk every now and then.

Can you describe some of the unconscious biases you think society still holds against women in 2025?

One of the biggest biases that still exists is the idea that women should always put family first, especially when it comes to balancing work and home life. People are quick to assume that women can’t do both, or at least not as well as men. It’s frustrating because it can make it harder for women to get ahead in their careers. We're constantly trying to prove that we can handle it all, but the bias is still there.