Just 3 nights of poor sleep causes major damage to your heart, new study warns

The pressure to survive sky-high goods and services and also sort out never-ending living bills can make you decide to work late into the night.

Sometimes, it could be because you are keen on making some extra dough to be able to afford nice items and experiences.

Well, a new study suggests that doing this can come at a really high cost to your health, especially if it is repeated over time.

Researchers at Uppsala University in Sweden conducted a new study and found that sleeping only about four hours per night for three nights in a row can cause changes in the blood that are associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

The study focused on inflammatory proteins in the blood. These molecules are produced by the body when it is under stress or fighting illness.

When these proteins remain elevated over an extended period, they can damage blood vessels and worsen the risk of heart problems including but not limited heart failure, coronary artery disease, and irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation).

The research involved 16 healthy young men who stayed in a controlled laboratory environment.

Throughout their stay, their meals, activity levels, and exposure to light were carefully regulated to ensure accurate results.

The participants followed two routines: three nights of normal sleep (8.5 hours) and three nights of sleep restriction (4.25 hours).

After each sleep phase, the men completed a short, high-intensity cycling workout, and their blood was tested before and after.

The study found that sleep deprivation increases inflammatory markers linked to heart disease, even in young, healthy adults.

After just a few nights of poor sleep, the body's response to exercise, which normally boosts healthy proteins, was weaker.

The study also found that protein levels varied depending on the time of day, with greater variations when sleep was restricted.

This reveals the crucial role sleep plays in our lives.