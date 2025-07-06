Jeroid sets Benin City abuzz with crypto energy.

The Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, Edo State, was abuzz with energy on June 29, 2025, as top industry minds convened at the highly anticipated Forex Expo, hosted by Extreme Global CA.

The event served as a crucial platform for expert traders, tech enthusiasts and innovators to engage Nigeria’s evolving forex and digital training landscape.

One major highlight of the expo was the compelling address by the CEO of Jeroid, who presented a transformative perspective: “Crypto as a Modern Alternative to Traditional Forex.”

Mayowa meticulously detailed the significant hurdles Nigerian traders encounter within the traditional FX system, citing volatile rates, restricted dollar access, protracted delays, and exorbitant intermediary fees.

“The current forex system is fundamentally flawed. For many traders, the challenge isn’t executing trades—it’s liquidating their profits. This is precisely where crypto offers a solution,” Mayowa asserted.

He underscored the increasing adoption of stablecoins like USDT and USDC among Nigerian forex traders. These digital assets facilitate instant and secure profit conversions, bypassing the complexities and friction inherent in conventional banking systems.

Mayowa also issued a stern warning regarding the risks associated with peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms for currency conversions. He highlighted prevalent dangers such as counterfeit naira, reversed transactions, and fraudulent counterparties.

“Engaging in P2P trading is a gamble, and at times, the cost can be your entire profit. There’s no safety net, no support, and no traceability. This void is what prompted us to develop Jeroid: to provide consistently verified, secure, and accountable conversions,” he explained.

Concluding his session, Mayowa directly appealed to attendees:

“For every forex trader in Nigeria, the Jeroid app should be your primary tool when converting your profits to naira. No scams. No stress. Just unparalleled speed and security.”

He emphasised Jeroid’s ISO-certified platform, real-time exchange rates, and 24/7 customer support as key factors solidifying its position as the preferred off-ramp for thousands of Nigerian traders.

The expo also featured insights from other prominent industry figures, including:

Jeffrey Benson, Founder, Pipminders Academy

Michael Serious Ojibilele, CEO, S-Leader Forex

Damilare Ogundare, Founder, HabbyFX

