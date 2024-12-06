It’s Time For Some Retro Vibe - AvonBaby2024 is here!

It’s that time again moms and dads, leading health management organization Avon HMO back with its annual celebration of maternal and child health for the sixth year running. From 7 – 21 December 2024, parents can win exclusive professional photoshoots, exquisite baby hampers, amazing cash prizes and other daily and weekly rewards by participating in the #AvonBaby2024 contest.

In case you missed it last year, the company took the ‘Owambe Baby’ route and now they’re raising the stakes. This year, Avon HMO is turning back the clock with the ‘Retro Baby’ theme, a nod to the charm of the 80s and 90s, with outfits that blend nostalgia with cuteness in the most captivating way. So, of you are a parent with a baby aged between 3 months to 3 years, it’s time to unleash your creativity and showcase your baby in adorable and stylish retro outfits so you can win these amazing prizes.