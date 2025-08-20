The unique Yoruba tradition, culture and religion is worthy of celebration. Isese Day has, thus, been set aside and recognised as a day to experience reflection, spiritual connection, and community gatherings that highlight the richness of Yoruba heritage.

What is Isese Day?

The word “Ìṣẹ̀ṣe” roughly translates to “tradition” in Yoruba, and that is exactly what this day is about.

For practitioners of the Yoruba religion, it’s a moment to honour the Orishas, engage in spiritual rituals, and reconnect with ancestral wisdom.

But beyond religion, Isese Day serves as a cultural anchor, reminding people of the values, customs, and teachings that have shaped Yoruba communities for generations.

When and where is it celebrated?

Isese Day is observed annually on August 20.

It was first declared a public holiday in Osun State in August 2014 and has since spread to other southwestern states including Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo.

These states now recognise the day as a work-free day for public servants, highlighting the importance of preserving Yoruba heritage while allowing citizens to participate in cultural events.

Lagos State Observance

In Lagos, the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, issued a circular declaring August 20, 2025, a work-free day for public servants. The state government emphasised its commitment to supporting traditional institutions and promoting indigenous culture, showing that celebration of Yoruba heritage is just as official as it is symbolic.

Ogun State Observance

Ogun State also declared August 20, 2025, a public holiday. The move took the form of a statement signed by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade. It acknowledges the vital role that Yoruba culture and tradition play in the state’s identity.

By giving citizens a day off, Ogun State encourages participation in the rituals, dances, and other festivities that mark the celebration.

“Isese Day serves as an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba religion to honour their ancestors, engage in traditional practices, and promote the values and teachings inherent in their spiritual beliefs," Akinmade said.

"The celebration not only fosters a sense of community among practitioners but also invites the broader society to appreciate and respect the rich cultural tapestry that the Yoruba tradition contributes to Nigeria.”

Oyo State Observance

Announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, with the approval of Governor Seyi Makinde, the declaration reinforces the state’s dedication to honouring Yoruba cultural practices and ensuring that the spiritual significance of Isese Day is respected and celebrated.

Makinde urged residents to use the day as a time of reflection and prayer. “His Excellency has therefore requested that the occasion be used to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the state in particular, and the country in general,” the statement read.

Calls for national recognition

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has appealed to the federal government to consider declaring August 20 and 21 as national holidays, on par with Muslim and Christian observances.

The council believes this would not only honour practitioners of the Yoruba traditional religion but also foster peace and unity among Yoruba leaders, including the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife. Such recognition could elevate the visibility of Yoruba heritage across Nigeria and beyond.

How Isese Day is celebrated

Celebrations vary widely but are always vibrant. Communities come alive with music, drumming, traditional dances, prayers, and rituals dedicated to Orishas.

Families honour ancestors, perform symbolic offerings, and engage in activities that reflect the richness of Yoruba culture. Even for non-practitioners, Isese Day provides a window into a centuries-old tradition and encourages appreciation of Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Why it matters

Isese Day is about more than festivities. It’s a cultural lifeline that connects past and present, bridges generations, and strengthens communal identity. For Yoruba people, it’s a moment to affirm that their traditions, spiritual beliefs, and cultural stories are valuable. The day also sparks conversations about inclusion, respect, and the need for broader recognition of indigenous religions in Nigeria.

Looking ahead

With growing recognition in multiple states and calls for federal acknowledgment, Isese Day is poised to gain even more prominence. It’s a day that celebrates Yoruba identity, heritage, and spirituality, reminding everyone of the power of tradition in shaping a community’s values and worldview.

Whether through rituals, music, dance, or family gatherings, Isese Day is a celebration of who the Yoruba people are, where they come from, and the traditions that continue to define them.