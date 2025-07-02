Is accounting a STEM course? At first glance, it seems like it should be. After all, accountants work with numbers, right? They analyse data, use tech tools, and even learn financial systems. But when it comes to official classifications, especially in universities, immigration policies, and scholarship criteria, accounting doesn’t always make the STEM cut. Let’s break down what STEM actually means, whether accounting qualifies, where exceptions exist, and why the distinction matters, especially for Nigerian students planning to study abroad or pursue global careers.

What exactly is STEM?

STEM is short for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics ; a category of academic disciplines that focus on innovation, critical thinking, problem-solving, and technical skills. STEM fields typically include: Biology, chemistry, physics

Computer science, software engineering

Electrical, civil, or mechanical engineering

Mathematics and statistics

Data science, artificial intelligence, etc. These fields are often prioritised for student visas, post-study work opportunities, and funding in countries like the US, UK, and Canada , because they’re seen as high-demand areas that drive economic growth.

So, is accounting considered a STEM field?

Short answer? Not usually. In most cases, accounting is classified as a social science or business discipline, not a STEM field. Traditional accounting degrees like BSc Accounting or HND Accounting focus more on financial principles, regulations, auditing, taxation, and ethics, rather than the technical or scientific work typically associated with STEM. So, if you’re applying for a STEM scholarship or program, plain accounting may not qualify. But there are some exceptions. Here’s where it gets interesting:

1. Accounting + Analytics = STEM Some newer or hybrid programs like Accounting and Data Analytics, Accounting Information Systems, or Financial Technology (FinTech) do fall under the STEM category, especially in the U.S. For example, if your program includes heavy coursework in: Statistics

Programming

Data modeling

Predictive analytics

Information systems … then it might be coded as a STEM degree under U.S. immigration classifications like CIP codes (Classification of Instructional Programs). 2. U.S. STEM OPT extension If you’re a Nigerian student in the U.S. studying Accounting Information Systems or a tech-heavy finance course, your program might qualify you for the STEM OPT extension, which gives you up to 3 years of post-study work opportunity, instead of just 1 year. But if your program is simply “Accounting,” without a tech or science focus, you’re likely not eligible for the extension.

Why does this matter so much?

If you’re a Nigerian planning to study abroad , especially to the U.S., you need to know how your course is classified because it affects: