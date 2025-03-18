Introducing: Golden Penny CHOCOH Nigeria’s Home-bred Chocolate Spread

Golden Penny Nigeria has announced a relaunch of its home-bred chocolate spread brand - CHOCOH. The brand first made the big reveal on social media with the launch of its new ad campaign dubbed “its time to Choc oh”.

The campaign seeks to position the Chocolate spread, CHOCOH, as the preferred choice to help transform simple everyday meals into perfect treats, by adding that extra bit of chocolatey goodness and indulgent flavor. Parents and young adults with busy schedules don't have to sweat it anytime they crave something extra special or they want to prepare sweet treats for the kids. With just a scoop of the new chocolate spread, Chocoh, indulgence is always within reach.

Golden Penny Chocoh is made with pure soya and natural cocoa powder which gives it its rich taste. It also contains 15g of protein and is fortified with Omega 3 and 6, which gives several health benefits including the nourishment of the brain, heart and eye functions among other benefits.

Golden Penny Chocoh spread is suitable for transforming a long list of foods into wonderful treats. From bread, to cookies, waffles, pancakes, and pastries like donuts, croissants, puff-puff or even buns-yes you read that right, buns. The list could be as long as your imagination permits.

As part of its media campaign to generate organic engagements on social media, Golden Penny worked with some influencers and blogs to create the buzz.

On an instagram featured post, @only1adorable says “add to cart”!, taking it a step further will be making great chocolatey treats with your Chocoh spread. wink.

Influencer, Kanyinsolax shared a surprise breakfast treat she made for her man using the GoldenPenny Chocoh spread, some of the responses in the comments were simply hilarious.

Golden Penny Chocoh Spread is available at retail stores near you in three different sizes. It comes in 325g and 585g plastic jars as well as 15g sachet packets, making indulgence affordable and accessible to all, irrespective of individual pocket sizes.

Golden Penny remains committed to feeding the nation with quality food products that are wholesome and nutritious across a wide range of food categories. The brand continues to bolster its position as leader in the food industry, stretching the envelope and creating more ways to cater to the food needs of more consumers.

For more information on Golden Penny Chocoh, follow the brand’s official social media pages at @gpennychocoh on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.