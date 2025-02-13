Indomie announced as headline sponsor for Kids Say the Darndest Things Africa Season 3

What Network is excited to announce Indomie, Nigeria’s leading instant noodle brand, as the headline sponsor for Kids Say the Darndest Things Africa (KSDT Africa) Season 3.

This partnership brings together two beloved brands committed to celebrating childhood, family entertainment, and the unfiltered brilliance of young minds across Africa.

The official unveiling took place at a press conference held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, where key industry stakeholders, media executives, and entertainment leaders gathered to mark the occasion.

A Star-Studded Press Conference

The press conference featured remarks from industry leaders and key partners, including:

Mr. Charles Ebuebu, Director General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

Tope Oshunkeye, PR Manager, Indomie

Keke Hammond, Founder/CEO, Road14 Studios

Chichi Nwoko, Founder/CEO, What Network

Tony Okungbowa, Returning Host, KSDT Africa

Vaibhav Rai, Head of Marketing & Media, Tolaram Group

L-R: Frankie Ohwo – Events & Sponsorships Manager, Tolaram; Vaibhav Rai – Head, Marketing & Media, Tolaram Group; Emeka Ebuebu – DG, NBC; Tope Ashiwaju – PR Manager, Indomie; Adeola Amosun – Group Media Manager, Tolaram; Chichi Nwoko – Founder & CEO, What Network.

Speaking at the event, Amara Nwuneli, co-host of KSDT Africa, emphasised the show’s impact in capturing the hilarious, raw, and insightful perspectives of children, while Mr. Charles Ebuebu commended What Network for its dedication to quality, locally produced content that highlights authentic African storytelling.

Indomie’s Commitment to Family Entertainment

Frankie Ohwo, Events and Sponsorships Manager, Tolaram Group, speaking on behalf of Indomie, shared the brand’s excitement about the collaboration:

Indomie is thrilled to partner with WHAT Network for this new season of Kids Say the Darndest Things, a show where children are represented in their most authentic selves- intelligent, humorous and refreshingly direct. We caught a glimpse of that at the Press Conference where the young host captivated us with her wit, brilliance and energy. We are looking forward to this new season with bated breath filled with excitement.

Through this partnership, Season 3 of KSDT Africa promises to deliver even more engaging, family-friendly entertainment, while giving African children a platform to showcase their personality and creativity.

Auditions Opening Soon – Get Your Kid Involved

Parents and guardians are invited to submit audition videos for a chance to have their child featured on Kids Say the Darndest Things Africa Season 3.

How to Audition:

First, record and post a video of your kid showing their personality or talent on social media

Second, follow & tag @WhatNetwork @Indomie_Nigeria

Third, use the hashtag #KSDTAfrica #WhatKids

Entries close at midnight on Saturday 15th March 2025!

This is a unique opportunity for children to be part of an unforgettable television experience. Stay tuned to What Network’s social media channels for updates.

Click here to watch the press conference.