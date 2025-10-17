Ibukun Awosika delivers powerful call for action at Gender Impact Investment Summit

The third edition of the Gender Impact Investment Summit has once again pushed the boundaries of Nigeria’s conversation on inclusion and equity, with stakeholders stressing the urgent need to move from talk to tangible action.

The 2025 summit, themed “From Advocacy to Tangible Action”, marked the launch of a Gender/GESI Roadmap — a comprehensive plan designed to drive measurable progress in gender equity and social inclusion across critical sectors of the economy.

Speakers underscored that women’s empowerment is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity, essential for nation-building and sustainable prosperity.

Awosika’s Stirring Wake-Up Call

Mrs Ibukun Awosika and speakers at the third edition of the Gender Impact Investment Summit.

While panellists offered compelling perspectives, the spotlight fell on Mrs Ibukun Awosika, who delivered a goodwill message that resonated far beyond the event hall.

The former First Bank Chairman, known for her clarity and conviction, challenged stakeholders to view women as valuable national assets rather than tokens in the development equation.

She advocated that women should be treated as valuable assets that could catalyse the growth of the nation, warning that doing otherwise would make progress almost impossible.

Her message is another pungent reminder that creating a society that helps every gender to thrive isn't a charity but a strategic decision to make everyone contribute their best without being held back by stereotypes.

Her Striking Lines

Here are some of the most memorable quotes from Awosika's speech:

“If one gender were enough, God wouldn’t have created the other.”

“We can’t keep doing the same things that have held us back and expect to fully realise our potential.”

“It’s impossible to talk about Nigeria’s strengths without recognising what women bring to the table.”

“When a nation refuses to maximise its women and its people with disabilities, it limits its own capacity to perform.”

“This isn’t just about women getting seats. It’s about competent women earning them and proving they can deliver.”

“Creating an equitable society isn’t charity. It’s strategy.”

“When you empower women, you’re not doing them a favour — you’re strengthening your nation.”

“We’re not talking about strange women out there. We’re talking about your daughters, your sisters, your wives.”

“Don’t worry about doing everything. Do your part. That’s how transformation starts.”

Her words were not only a call to reflection but also a demand for urgent, collective action.

A Legacy of Leadership

Awosika’s credibility as a voice for equity is backed by decades of breaking barriers in corporate Nigeria. She became the country’s first female bank chairman at First Bank, and today serves as the founder and CEO of The Chair Centre Group, a conglomerate with interests spanning furniture manufacturing, banking consultancy, and security systems.

Her influence goes beyond business. She sits on the board of the International Women’s Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation, is a fellow of the African Leadership Initiative, and remains a global advocate for women in leadership and entrepreneurship.