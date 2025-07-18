Real Stories: I found out my girlfriend was sponsoring her boyfriend with my money

I’ve always believed in treating my woman right. Dates? I paid. Data? On me. Hair, nails, new phone, small weekend trips to Ibadan? I was that guy. I’m not rich o, but I always made sure she lacked nothing. Because when I’m in, I’m in. Her name was Chioma. Beautiful, soft-spoken, always posting motivational quotes like, “Real men provide without complaining.” I should’ve known. We dated for almost two years. Met during NYSC in Anambra. She was always around, always supportive. I thought I had found my wife. My guys used to hail me, “That your babe na spec!” And I would just smile, chest out like a fool. Then one day, everything scattered. And it happened over a GTB alert.

I had sent her ₦100k to buy a new phone. She claimed her old one was messing up, and she needed it for a “side hustle.” Later that evening, I noticed she forgot to log out of her WhatsApp Web on my laptop. I wasn’t even planning to check, but curiosity is a dangerous thing. I saw a chat pinned with a guy named “My King” I opened it. That was the moment my heart left my chest.

Turns out Chioma was using my money to fund another guy, one deadbeat named Miracle. She sent him ₦70k out of the ₦100k I just gave her. “Baby, manage this till I get more,” she wrote. “I’ll ask that guy for another 50k next week.” “That guy.” That was me.

I kept reading. Apparently, she’d been dating him since before me. She told him everything. How she was using “one mumu Lagos guy” to fund their lifestyle. She even sent him screenshots of my texts, laughing at how “emotional” I sounded whenever I said I loved her. I was shaking. Not just from anger, from humiliation. I thought I was helping her build. I thought we were a team. But all along, I was just the sponsor of a relationship I wasn’t even in. When I confronted her, she didn’t even deny it. She just stared and said, “You’re a good guy, but he’s the one I really love.” I left her house and cried in the car like a baby.

