I don’t know how to manage money - Actor Dele Odule on why he's not producing movies

Veteran Nollywood actor Dele Odule has opened up about why he believes he is not a good movie producer.

The actor, who is more famous in the Yoruba movie industry, revealed that his struggle with production is why he prefers acting for others to making his own films.

Odule made the revelation during an interview with Oyinmomo. He noted that his struggles with money management are one key reason why he doesn’t enjoy producing movies.

He explained that movie production is a commercial venture that requires a deep-rooted understanding of money to ensure profitability; he admitted that this is not his strength.

ALSO READ: Nollywood veteran Dele Odule debunks death rumours

Odule said that although he has produced about 10 films, he cannot confirm whether or not they were profitable and is not particularly sure where the master copies are.

Despite admitting his shortcomings with movie production, Odule declared his readiness to produce for the cinema or streaming platforms if presented with the opportunity.

He said, “I’m not good at producing. I’ve never been a good producer. A good producer must know how to manage money, and I don’t know how to do that.”

“To be a good producer, you need to understand money management because production is a commercial venture. You need to be able to make a profit from the investment, but I’m not good at that. That’s why I prefer acting because it’s where I excel.

“That said, I’ve produced about 10 movies, but I can’t say whether I made a profit.

“If you ask me about the master copies of those films today, I honestly don’t know where they are. That’s another sign that I’m not a good producer.

“Even though I’m not great at producing, if I get the opportunity, I’d love to produce a film for Netflix or the cinema. I wouldn’t do anything less than that.”

Speaking further, Odule also opened up about being “blacklisted” from acting for two years. He argued that he was perceived as “a threat” in the industry.