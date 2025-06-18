10 Surprising things young Nigerians are spending their first salary on

Beyond rent and utilities, they invest in self‑branding, wellness and creative projects that reflect personal values and ambitions. '

From booking professional photoshoots to supporting local artists and funding mental‑health coaching, these early spenders prioritise experiences and skills that last.

Others allocate portions to crypto investments, community giving and premium dining, illustrating a blend of celebration and strategic self‑development.

Below are 10 surprising purchases that show how Nigeria’s new professionals balance enjoyment with long‑term growth and social impact.

1. Personal branding photoshoots

Many professionals pay ₦30 000 to ₦50 000 for studio portraits and lifestyle images used on LinkedIn, personal websites and social media to project confidence and ambition.

2. Short term coworking memberships

Flexible plans at hubs like Workstation or Venia cost ₦25 000 to ₦40 000 per month and provide high‑speed internet, meeting rooms and networking events for side projects.

3. Premium mental health sessions

Graduates book therapy or coaching packages at ₦20 000 to ₦30 000 per session via virtual platforms or private clinics, reflecting a shift toward proactive emotional wellbeing.

4. High end skincare and grooming kits

Starter regimens including serums, moisturisers and sunscreens from premium brands can total ₦40 000 to ₦60 000, aiming for long‑term skin health and polished presentation.

5. Local art and handmade decor

To personalise living spaces, first earners purchase prints, sculptures and textiles from Nigerian artists for ₦15 000 to ₦100 000, supporting creatives and celebrating cultural heritage.

6. Investment in cryptocurrency

Younger earners often devote ₦50 000 to ₦100 000 to bitcoin, ethereum or naira‑pegged stablecoins on licensed exchanges, signaling interest in high‑risk digital assets.

7. Skill upgrade masterclasses

Paid online programmes in UX design, data analytics or video editing range from ₦30 000 to ₦150 000, offering certificates that enhance resumes and career prospects.

8. Micro-philanthropy and community giving

Donations of ₦10 000 to ₦50 000 fund school supplies, medical bills or local initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and gratitude for community support.

9. Gourmet dining experiences

Splurges of ₦15 000 to ₦25 000 per person at upscale restaurants mark the milestone with fine dining, tasting menus and memorable celebrations.

10. High performance sports gear

Quality trainers, bicycles or yoga equipment can cost ₦20 000 to ₦35 000, reflecting increased focus on health and recreational hobbies.