Q2 2025 was an exciting period for Vogue Boys! April saw us take over the iconic Freedom Park, Lagos for our 5th annual water-park music festival, Easter Cookout, and June saw us take Naija to the world!

On the 10th of June we introduced over 1,000 Italians to the inimitable euphoria of a Vogue Boys party. The most important museum in Italy, Triennale Milano, opened her doors to us and in turn bore witness to an experience unlike any before it.

Booked to host a special stage at the Hyperlocal Club Victoria Island event in Milan, we presented a stellar lineup of Nigerian DJs: SL THE DJ, XNIA, Grey93 & Ademola Falomo, Barcelona-based Nigerian star girl, Julrity, resident vibes-enforcer, Ebuka Nwobu and special appearances by our iconic masquerade.

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan

In an unforgettable night of unbridled energy and ecstasy, the relatively calm city of Milan thundered with the sounds of Lagos that would long persist in the memories of all in attendance.

Two weeks later on the 24th of June, we set sights on Paris, France. Our gift to the city on the first day of Paris Fashion Week was the first international installation of our signature event series, DIRTY, SEXY RAVE. The excitement evidenced by over 200 people awaiting approval on our RSVP waitlist came to a head as we reached venue capacity just one hour into the event.

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan

Personalities like Young Jonn, Rahman Jago, Lady Donli, Cruel Santino & Free The Youth’s Joey Lit could be found dancing to tunes from Paris’ Dre Tala, XNIA & Carla Genus, London’s Vivendii Sound & Jeenius, Johannesburg’s Xzavier Zulu and Lagos’ own Yosa & Aniko. With such a curated lineup of selectors from all over the world, the sweat glands of our guests never stood a chance.

These international successes validate our belief in the global value of Nigerian youth culture and experiences. We are even more motivated to keep creating world-class experiences for our Nigerian community while exploring more opportunities to export the culture.

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan

If you missed our euro summer activations, you can catch any of our events from July to December in cities across Nigeria. Follow our instagram page, @vogueboys4l to stay updated on our next dates!

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan

_---_

How Vogue Boys took the Lagos Party to Paris & Milan