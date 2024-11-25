How to unblock your clogged toilet easily and quickly

A clogged toilet is annoying, but avoid the flush-and-prayer method to flush multiple times, as this could lead to overflow.

Here’s how to deal with a clogged toilet

If you don't have a plunger, here's how you can use to unclog your toilet.

How to unclog a toilet without a plunger

Hot water and soap

Use a bath bomb, body wash, dish soap, or liquid hand soap and hot water.

Pour hot water, squeeze a quarter cup near the hole, and leave it there for a while to lubricate and remove the blockage.

Baking soda, lemon, vinegar

To unclog your toilet, make a chemical reaction with baking soda and an acidic liquid, such as lemon juice or white vinegar.

Pour half a box of baking soda into the toilet bowl, then add a bottle of white vinegar slowly.

Allow the bubbling to work for about half an hour while boiling a pot of water. Slowly pour hot water into the drain, ensuring it doesn't get too hot.

Snaking method

If a plunger is unavailable, manual unclogging may be necessary.

To unclog a drain hole, use a wire hanger or long-stemmed handle, such as a toilet brush or comb, or cover your hand with a plastic bag.

Carefully go down the drain hole until the blockage is resolved. Avoid contact with the porcelain to prevent permanent scratches and damaging its surface.

How to unclog your toilet with a plunger

Add enough water to the toilet bowl to cover the plunger's bottom. If not, add water from the sink or shower. Position the plunger over the drain hole, ensuring a complete seal. Lower the plunger diagonally into the water, filling the bowl as much as possible. Pump the plunger handle vigorously until the water starts to drain. Check for air bubbles and reposition the plunger if necessary. Turn on the water supply and flush the toilet normally. If the clog persists, repeat steps one to four times.