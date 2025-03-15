How to track and recover your stolen phone in Nigeria

Okay, imagine this messy scenario - you get off a bus on your way to or from work. In your haste, you quickly make for your phone to call gossip about your troublesome neighbour.

But as you dip your hand into your handbag, you're greeted with the shock - your phone is gone. We've all experienced something similar, even though it may not be the same story.

But it always ends in panic - your priced phone is gone! But that's not the end of the world - at least, not when there's still a chance of you recovering your phone.

We're not even saying you should chase after the bus. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to find your lost phone.

Take charge immediately

ALSO READ: Police detain officer accused of raping teenager inside Lagos police station

Situations like this leave you with two options - either sit and sulk or move quickly to try to recover your phone. We'll always recommend the latter. Go to the police station as soon as you notice your phone's stolen and file a police report.

Next, contact your mobile network provider to block your SIM card. This stops the thief from using your phone number for anything cynical or accessing your bank account.

Track your device

There's a “find my device” feature on most phones. If you have this feature turned on in your phone, use another device to locate your phone. However, never confront the thief in person when you discover their location because they may harm you to escape exposure.

Another option is IMEI tracking. Every phone has a unique IMEI number that can be used to trace the phone's location. Provide your phone's IMEI number alongside a police report to your mobile network provider so they can track the phone for you.

Secure your information

While tracking is one of the best ways to find your device, it can still fail. If it does, the next step is to secure the information on your phone. The “find my device” or “find my iPhone” feature also works for remotely wiping your phone.

This helps you prevent the possibility of your data falling into the wrong hands.

Report to area touts

Although this is less effective, people have reported finding their lost phones through this means. If you live in cities like Lagos with a high volume of touts, consider looking for their leader.

Report your missing phone to them and find them “something.” They'll help you fish out the phone if it was taken by another tout.