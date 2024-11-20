How to tell the difference between true love and having a crush

Love can be complicated, especially when you’re trying to figure out if what you feel is true love or just a crush.

It’s easy to confuse the two because both can feel exciting and overwhelming at first. Your heart races when you see the person, and you might find yourself daydreaming about them all day. But how do you know if it’s something deep and lasting or just a temporary attraction?

Here’s what sets true love apart from a crush:

1. Crushes are based on attraction; love is built on connection

A crush usually starts because you’re physically or emotionally attracted to someone. It might be their looks or confidence that grabs your attention. But with true love, the connection goes beyond the surface. You take the time to know the person deeply—their strengths, weaknesses, dreams, and fears—and still appreciate them. True love grows with mutual respect and understanding, while a crush fades when you get to know the person better.

2. A crush feels exciting but temporary; love feels stable and lasting

A crush can feel like a rollercoaster of emotions, one minute, you’re on cloud nine, and the next, you’re overthinking everything they say or do. This intense excitement is short-lived. True love, on the other hand, feels more steady and comforting. Even though it’s not always thrilling, it brings a sense of security and peace that lasts over time. True love doesn’t disappear when things get hard; instead, it grows stronger.

3. Crushes are focused on fantasy; love embraces reality

When you have a crush, you might find yourself imagining a perfect version of the person. You focus on their good qualities and overlook their flaws. With true love, you see the person for who they really are—the good, the bad, and everything in between. Instead of creating fantasies, true love accepts reality and works through challenges together.

4. Crushes are about how they make you feel; love is about giving

A crush is about what the other person can do for you. How they make you happy, excited, or feel special. True love, however, is more selfless. It’s about giving, supporting, and wanting the best for the other person, even when it’s not easy. True love means putting in effort to build a partnership, while a crush is often more one-sided and focused on your feelings.

5. Love takes time; crushes happen quickly

Crushes can happen in an instant. You see someone, feel drawn to them, and suddenly can’t stop thinking about them. True love, however, takes time to develop. It grows through shared experiences, trust, and communication. The strongest relationships are built slowly, with mutual care and respect.

A crush is exciting and fun, but it’s temporary and based on surface-level feelings. True love, on the other hand, is deep, steady, and built on knowing and appreciating someone for who they truly are. Take your time to understand your feelings and don’t rush into labeling them. True love will reveal itself in its own time, and when it does, you’ll know.