Guys, here’s how to tell when she’s faking it during sex

“Omo, I finish that babe last night,” Tunji bragged about his purported conquest to his guys the next morning. Meanwhile, the said babe was at home scrolling through TikTok, sipping juice, and texting her friend: “Babes, that guy just wasted my time.”

If bedrooms could talk, the secrets they’d spill would humble many men. For every moan that sounds like an X-rated soundtrack, there’s a woman just trying to end the match quickly. And no, it’s not always because she doesn’t love you; sometimes she’s just tired of pretending she’s enjoying what she’s not.

Why do women fake it?

Let’s get this fact out of the way: Plenty, and we mean PLENTY, of women fake orgasms. Why? Because it’s easier than explaining what’s wrong.

Sometimes, it’s ego management. She doesn’t want to bruise your confidence, especially if you already think you’re giving her premium satisfaction. So, she moans, arches her back, and whispers “yes baby” even though she’s mentally calculating the price of her Bolt ride after this whole drama.

Other times, it’s pressure. Society has made sex look like a performance, prioritising the male performance, and many women feel they don’t have to “finish” for it to count.

There’s also emotional weight. Nigerian women grow up being told not to talk too much about their bodies or desire. So when it comes to the bedroom, some feel guilty about saying what they want.

The real orgasm explained

Forget what you’ve seen in movies. Real orgasms aren’t usually loud or dramatic; they’re physical, involuntary, and sometimes quiet.

A genuine orgasm causes a woman’s body to contract rhythmically. Her breathing becomes irregular and fast, and her entire body vibrates. Sometimes, her eyes might even roll back. And if she gives you a dazed, wide, post-orgasmic smile afterwards, congratulations, man, you've done well.

But if she’s moving too much, moaning on cue like she’s reading a script, or goes from screaming to dead silent the moment you finish, you might want to rethink what you just celebrated.

Timing also matters. If she “finishes” a second after you do, every single time, bros… that’s pure Nollywood acting.

Why’s she not telling you? Let’s discuss the Nigerian context

In Nigeria, sex education is still whispered about like contraband, and women’s pleasure is barely a topic that’s encouraged. Just recently, an X user tweeted, “The world does not need to know you’re on your period, we need to bring back shame,” and a lot of men agreed. That tells you everything.

Women’s bodies and their pleasure are often shrouded in shame and sometimes disgust.

Many Nigerian men learned about sex from porn or bants with older guys, not real education. So, expectations are warped, quick, rough, loud, but not necessarily good.

For many women, saying “I didn’t come” is not an option. Some were raised to see sex as a chore or duty, not an experience to be enjoyed. And because society praises men for performance and women for endurance, honesty often dies on that bed.

So when she fakes it, it’s not always about you; it’s sometimes about how we’ve all been taught to act. Still, if you’re the kind of guy who actually cares, you can unlearn and do better.

How to tell (and do better)

You can do better

If you’re trying to figure out whether she’s faking it, don’t just rely on her moans. Pay attention to her body language. Does she tense and release, or is she just repeating the same motions?

Real pleasure has rhythm; fake pleasure has choreography.

Ask her what she likes and listen. Men are guilty of not paying attention, so ask her. Have the hard but important conversation. A lot of women fake it because they feel they can’t talk. When she realises she can, you’ll both enjoy it more.

And my guy, stop rushing. Nigerian men are famous for jumping straight to penetration. Slow down! Foreplay isn’t optional; it’s the main event. Arousal takes time. Kiss her, work her erogenous zones, tease that woman and make her beg for you.

The truth bomb

If you have to ask whether she came, my guy, she probably didn’t. But that’s not an insult; you can actually get better at this. The best lovers aren’t the ones who brag; they pay attention. When it’s real, you’ll know. No performance, no pretence, just raw, real connection.

