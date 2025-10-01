When people get robbed in Nigeria, calling the police often feels like a joke. We've all heard stories of distress calls that never get answered, patrol vans that show up when the danger is over, and victims left to count their losses alone.

“May Nigeria never happen to us” is something many of us say lightly, until it becomes painfully real.

That was the prayer of Arise News anchor Sommie Maduagwu, just weeks before her tragic death. She had tweeted words that have now become a chilling prophecy for her and a desperate prayer for the rest of us: “I pray from the depth of my heart that Nigeria never happens to me or my loved ones.”

Sadly, Nigeria did happen to her, and she lost her life after a robbery attack in Abuja. Her story has shaken many Nigerians because it reflects a fear we all live with that, at any moment, violence could find its way to our doorsteps. And, in a country where security is shaky, we must do everything we can to protect ourselves.

So, if, God forbid, robbers break into your home tonight, here are steps that could help you stay alive:

Phase 1: Before the robbery

1. Secure your home before nightfall

Insecurity isn’t just about reacting; it’s also about prevention. Prevention, they say, is better than cure.

We all know most robberies in Nigerian neighbourhoods happen at night, between midnight and 4 a.m. So, ensure you secure your home before then.

Lock all doors and windows, even if you’re just inside.

Keep outdoor security lights on; robbers prefer darkness.

If possible, use burglary-proof windows and solid doors with multiple locks.

Community safety also helps. In areas where residents pool funds for night guards or vigilante groups, the crime rate is often lower. Waiting for government security alone is, unfortunately, unreliable.

2. Have an escape and safety plan

If you live in a robbery-prone area, consider planning safe exits. Some families keep a second set of keys hidden, or a ladder to scale fences in case of fire or attack. Others designate a safe corner in the house where kids can hide silently.

Phase 2: During the robbery

3. Don’t try to be a hero

Security experts warn that the most dangerous mistake during a robbery is resistance. These men are often armed, high on drugs, and extremely unpredictable. Your instinct might be to fight back, especially if you’re protecting loved ones.

Let the TV, the laptop, and the money in the drawer go. These things can be replaced; your life cannot. Even police officers admit they’re trained to preserve life first, not property. If they advise against “playing hero” while armed, ordinary civilians should heed that wisdom too. Your goal in that moment is survival, not bravery.

4. Stay calm and do not scream

Panic is natural, but visible fear can make robbers nervous, and nervous criminals can get violent. Keep your voice low and your movements slow. Avoid shouting, sudden gestures, or anything that could be mistaken for defiance.

Many survivors of robbery attacks say something as simple as responding with “Yes, sir” or “Take whatever you want” helped de-escalate the situation.

If they ask for money, direct them to where it is. If they want to tie you up, let them. Being tied up is better than being shot. Your cooperation is your primary shield in this moment.

Bonus point: Hide valuables in plain sight

Robbers usually come looking for cash, phones, and jewellery. One smart strategy is keeping a “sacrifice stash,” that is, a small amount of money and a phone you no longer use. Place them somewhere easy to find, so you can hand them over quickly.

Why? If they search too long and think you’re hiding something, frustration could turn to aggression. It’s better to lose ₦50,000 or an old phone than provoke further violence.

Phase 3: After the robbery

5. After the robbers leave, seek help fast

What you do after the robbery is just as important. If someone is injured, don’t waste time waiting for the police. Go to the hospital fast. Insist on immediate treatment, and if possible, go straight to a private facility where you can get attended to faster.

If valuables were stolen, report to the police as soon as it’s safe. They may not always recover your items, but an official report can be important for insurance or future security interventions in your area.

It’s okay to grieve and be angry

The violation you feel is real. The trauma is real. What happened to Sommie is a heartbreaking reminder of our collective vulnerability in a country like ours. So, it is okay to be angry at a system that fails to protect its citizens. Nobody should have to live their life locked in, waiting, praying danger doesn’t come knocking.

But this is our Nigeria, and the system is unprepared to protect us.

So, while we keep hoping and demanding a better country, we also need to prepare ourselves in small, practical ways. We must be smart and look out for each other, because, as harsh as it sounds, the cavalry we were promised might never come.

