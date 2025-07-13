How to start saving when urgent 2k requests keep coming

Saving money in Nigeria is already tough. Given the fluctuating economy and rising dollar rate, it's become increasingly clear that our salaries can barely meet our needs.

Now, imagine someone popping out of nowhere to ask you for urgent 2k on top of all these. Can be frustrating, right? And it often feels like they have a GPS tracker to know when small amounts of money drop into your account.

Whether it's your cousin, old classmate, or friend who only remembers you when sapa comes visiting, you need to learn how to handle the situation and not seem like the stingy villain.

Here are all the important tips to help you save, even when the requests are at their peak.

Create a giveaway budget

Create a giveaway budget

Yes, you heard that right. Often, the best way to avoid certain problems is to embrace them. So, embrace the fact that there'll always be requests. So instead of rejecting all requests and feeling like a wicked person, set aside a certain amount for giveaway every month. This way, you can control how much you give without feeling like you've let your philanthropic side down. If anyone comes when the pot is empty, you can always move till next month. At least, it helps you stick to a budget and not use money meant for other purposes.

Automate your savings

Automate your savings

With the economy going the way it's going, you may sometimes forget to save until you've finished your income. That's why we often advise people to automate their income. This way, a part of your income gets moved to somewhere safe as soon as it drops. It's a great way to avoid being overwhelmed by urgent 2k requests, so you can focus on saving.

Learn to say no - politely but firmly

Learn to say no - politely but firmly

This one is tough because Nigerians don’t like hearing “no.” They will guilt-trip you. You'll hear statements like:

After all we've been through together?

So, this is how you want to treat your old, true friend?

When they come with these gimmicks, learn to stand your ground. Smile, and sound as diplomatic as possible while turning down their requests. You'll be surprised by how quickly they'll move to the DM of another sponsor.

Use the lock savings feature

Use the lock savings feature

Most savings apps now have a “locked” or “target” saving option, meaning you can’t withdraw until a set date. So when the urgent 2k message lands, you can genuinely say, “Ah, I for help oh, but my money dey locked.”

It’s not even a lie. Your money is chilling in financial prison, waiting for freedom day.

Remember the why