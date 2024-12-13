How to spot red flags in a partner who might betray your trust

Trust is one of the most important things in any kind of relationship. Without trust, it’s hard to feel safe, happy, or connected to your partner.

However, building trust takes time, and sometimes the person you’re with might not be as trustworthy as you think.

Whether it’s a romantic partner, a close friend, or even someone you work with, betrayal can hurt deeply. It’s important to know the signs that someone might not have your best interests at heart.

Some people show clear signs of dishonesty or selfish behaviour, but others might be more subtle. If you pay more attention to how someone treats you and others, you can protect yourself from getting hurt.

1. They avoid taking responsibility

One big red flag is when someone avoids owning up to their mistakes. If your partner always blames others or refuses to apologise when they’re wrong, it could mean they’re not honest with themselves or you. People who don’t take responsibility struggle with being trustworthy.

2. They’re secretive about their life

Transparency is key in a healthy relationship. If your partner hides things, avoids answering questions, or is overly private about their phone or social media, it might be a sign they’re not being truthful. Trustworthy people have nothing to hide and are open about their lives.

3. They make promises they don’t keep

Broken promises can be small, like forgetting to call, or big, like lying about their whereabouts. If your partner frequently lets you down or makes excuses for not keeping their word, it’s a warning sign. Reliable partners follow through on what they say.

4. They put you down or make you feel small

Someone who loves and respects you will lift you up, not tear you down. If your partner constantly criticises you, belittles your feelings, or makes you feel unworthy, it’s a serious red flag. This kind of behaviour shows they don’t value your trust or your relationship.

5. They have a history of betrayal

Past behaviour can be a strong predictor of future actions. If your partner has a history of cheating, lying, or betraying others, it’s worth paying attention. While people can change, patterns of betrayal are hard to break.