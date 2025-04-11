How to safeguard your skin when using UV nail lamps

Did you know UV nail lamps have the risks of causing cancer? In recent times, UV nail lamps have become one of the most popular items in salons. This is especially for ladies who love getting that perfect gel manicure. With UV nail lamps, you can dry and harden the polish quickly, leaving a glossy, long-lasting finish.

But just like with anything that uses ultraviolet (UV) light, there are risks involved in using UV nail lamps and here’s how to be safe when using them.

Understand the risk

UV nail lamps emit ultraviolet radiation, similar to what you get from the sun. Over time, too much exposure to UV rays can damage the skin, cause premature ageing, and in rare cases, increase the risk of skin cancer. While the risk from nail lamps is much lower than from tanning beds, regular exposure can add up, especially if you get your nails done frequently.

Always use sunscreen

Before your manicure, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to your hands, especially the fingers and back of your hands. Let it absorb for about 20 minutes before your session to give it time to work. This acts like a barrier, protecting your skin from harmful UV rays.

Wear UV-protective gloves

Another great option is to wear fingerless gloves that are designed to block UV light. These gloves cover most of your hand while leaving your nails exposed, so you can still get your manicure without putting your skin at risk.

Reduce exposure time

Only keep your hands under the lamp for the recommended time and never longer. Overexposure doesn't make the polish last longer, but it does increase your UV dose. Also, avoid multiple back-to-back sessions. Give your nails and skin a break when possible.

Choose LED lamps if possible

Some nail lamps use LED lights instead of traditional UV bulbs. LED lamps also emit UV rays, but in lower doses and with shorter exposure times. If you're buying a lamp for home use, an LED option is often safer and more energy-efficient.

Talk to your nail tech about it

If you’re getting your nails done at a salon, don’t be shy, ask what kind of lamp they’re using and how long your hands will be under it. You can also request breaks between sessions and use your own gloves or sunscreen.

Take nail breaks

While your skin needs protection, your nails also benefit from the occasional rest. Regular gel manicures can make nails weak or brittle. Giving them a break every few weeks helps them stay strong and healthy.