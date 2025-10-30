How to revive a dying friendship when life gets in the way

No one really prepares you for how hard it gets to keep friendships alive as an adult. You grow up thinking your best friend will always be a call away, until adulthood sneaks in on you, and suddenly, your favourite person feels like a stranger you only watch through Instagram stories.

You may see their name pop up on your phone. A birthday reminder. A memory from five years ago, and a flicker of joy, is quickly followed by a pang of guilt.

“I should really text them” “Why did we stop talking?” “Would it be weird to reach out now?”

If this sounds familiar, you are not a bad friend, and neither are they. You’re just… human. And life, with its demanding jobs, relocations, new relationships, and its sheer, exhausting pace, has a way of inserting itself into even the best of friendships.

That slow, quiet drift apart isn't a sign of failure. It's a sign that you were both busy living your lives. But if you’re reading this, it means a part of you misses that connection. Reviving a dying friendship is an intentional act. Here’s how to bridge the gap, without the awkwardness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Let Go Of The Guilt

Before you pick up your phone, let go of the heavy stuff. Release the guilt for not being the "perfect" friend. Stop wondering whose "fault" the distance is. That narrative is a dead end. Instead, reframe your thinking. Shift from “I’ve been a terrible friend” to “I really miss them and the joy they brought to my life.” This simple mental flip takes the pressure off both of you.

Step 2: Make the First Move

Make the first move

Someone has to go first, and it might as well be you. Don’t wait for your friend to magically sense that you miss them. Send that text. Call them on your way home. Drop a “hey, I was thinking of you.” It doesn’t have to be deep. Start small. You could share a meme, a random memory, something that reminds you of them. Sometimes, all a dying friendship needs is proof that you still care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try one of these: "Hey! I just heard [song you both loved] and it took me right back to [specific memory]. Hope you're doing amazing!" Comment on their Instagram story with more than just an emoji. "Was just thinking about you and wanted to say hi! How have you been?" See? No grand demands. No apologies needed. Just a simple signal that says, "You crossed my mind, and it was a happy thought."

Step 3: The Invitation

If the spark is well-received, it’s time to fan the flame. When suggesting a meet-up, be the one to make it easy. The wrong way: "We should get together!" The right way: "I would genuinely love to catch up and hear what you've been up to. No pressure if you're swamped, but would you be free to [specific, low-commitment activity] see a movie with me sometime in the next few weeks?"

Step 4: Manage Your Expectations with Grace

Here is the most important part: The friendship will be different, and that’s okay. The 3 a.m., share-every-secret intimacy you had in Uni might evolve into a once-a-month brunch catch-up. The friend who was your daily companion might become your trusted confidant you call twice a year. And that is okay. A beautiful, mature friendship that can withstand the ebbs and flows of life is more resilient and valuable than one that only exists in perfect conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Know When to Let Go

Sometimes, you may put the spark out there, and there’s no flicker in return. You send the text and get a polite, but distant, reply. You extend the invitation, and it’s declined without a counteroffer. Simply accept that not every friendship will come back. Some friendships outgrow the season that birthed them. You can try, and still not get the old connection back. That doesn’t make it a failure. It just means you loved well, for as long as life allowed. Lovingly release it, cherishing the memories without forcing a connection that no longer serves you both. You tried. You were brave and kind. That in itself is a beautiful thing.

In the end…

Adulthood is lonely enough. We all need the people who knew us before the world hardened us. Reviving a friendship isn’t always about going back to how things were; sometimes it’s just reminding someone, “You still matter to me.” And maybe, that’s all it takes for something beautiful to grow again

7 Things You Should Not Tolerate in Friendship Friendships shape your emotional well-being and life direction—here are seven behaviours you should never accept, no matter how long you’ve known the person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendship Breakups: Why they hurt more than romantic ones Unlike romantic relationships, friendships often sneak into the background of our lives, becoming a safe place we don’t think we’ll ever lose.