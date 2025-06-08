How to network in Nigeria without sounding like a 'yahoo boy'

Let's face it: Nigerians are security conscious these days, and for good reasons. Being security conscious doesn't stop at avoiding late night outings and reporting suspicious movements in your environment. It also includes guarding your finances, and it's not surprising that many people are doing that with extra caution.

That's why a “hello, I want to introduce a business idea to you” can spark stares or even suspicion that you're a Yahoo boy waiting to prey on their BVN or bank information.

But in all of these, one question always pops up from people looking for genuine connections: how do you build the right network without coming off as a Yahoo boy in disguise?

Whether you're trying to land a job, connect with influencers, or just grow your circle, here’s how to network in Nigeria without sounding shady, thirsty, or sketchy.

Avoid classic scammer phrases

This one's like a rule of thumb. It's the first page of networking 101. People look out for your language when they meet you the first time, and unless you want to be dismissed as an unserious person who just wants to scam, you better watch your language.

Phrases like God told me to reach you; I have a once in a lifetime opportunity; can i have a minute of your time, etc. can get you blacklisted. Yes, your intention is genuine, your language should be genuine too. Avoid unnecessarily street slang and keep conversation as formal as possible.

Don't jump to your ask - build the bridge first

A big red flag that can get people running away from you is instantly jumping from “hello” to “can you help me?” Even the most empathetic people will run away from what seems like disturbances.

So if you want to build a real connection, kill the urge to ask for help from the get go. Even if you're networking for help, learn to build bridges first. Because they'll be more likely to help you if you've built rapport over time, engaged their social media posts, or even offered help and insight.

Use mutuals and events to your advantage

In Nigeria, who you know matters. Yet, who knows you matter even more. People will be more likely to trust you if they see you associating with someone they know or trust. So before meeting up with that person you look up to, meet and build rapport with their friend or someone they trust. This is something you can easily do by:

Attending industry events

Joining active WhatsApp/Telegram groups in your field

Asking for introductions.

Fix your online presence

Before someone replies to your message, best believe they'll click your profile. So learn to make your socials professional if you want to meet and interact with professionals. Dress well in your profile picture and don't wear anything that may cause unhealthy stereotypes. Fix the spellings in your posts and avoid street slang.