Jump-starting a car is easier than you think, and you can do it safely with the right steps. All you need is a pair of jumper cables and a working car to help you out.

If you’re trying this for the first time or need a quick refresher, this guide will walk you through everything step by step. Jump-starting a car might seem intimidating, but if you follow the right process, you’ll be back on the road in no time. Let’s make sure you know exactly what to do without risking damage to your car, or yourself.

Step 1: Make sure you have the right tools

Before you start, you’ll need:

Jumper cables (make sure they’re in good condition). A working car with a charged battery. Enough space to safely park the two cars close together.

Step 2: Park the cars safely

Position the working car close to the one with the dead battery. The cars should be close enough for the jumper cables to reach but not touching. Turn off both cars and set the parking brakes to ensure they don’t move.

Step 3: Open the bonnet and locate the batteries

Pop open the bonnets of both cars and find the batteries. Each battery has two terminals: a positive terminal (marked with a “+”) and a negative terminal (marked with a “-”). Clean any dirt or corrosion on the terminals to ensure a good connection.

Step 4: Attach the jumper cables

Follow this order carefully to connect the cables:

Attach the red cable to the positive terminal of the dead battery. Connect the other end of the red cable to the positive terminal of the working battery. Attach the black cable to the negative terminal of the working battery. Connect the other end of the black cable to an unpainted metal surface on the car with the dead battery (like a bolt on the engine block). Do not attach it to the negative terminal of the dead battery to avoid sparks.

Step 5: Start the working car

Turn on the car with the charged battery and let it run for a few minutes. This will help transfer power to the dead battery.

Step 6: Start the car with the dead battery

Try starting the car with the dead battery. If it doesn’t start immediately, wait a few more minutes and try again. Once it starts, let both cars run for at least five minutes.

Step 7: Remove the cables in reverse order

Carefully disconnect the cables in this order:

Remove the black cable from the unpainted metal surface. Remove the black cable from the working battery. Remove the red cable from the working battery. Remove the red cable from the dead battery.

Step 8: Let the engine run

Keep the jump-started car running for at least 20-30 minutes or drive it around to recharge the battery.