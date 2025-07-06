How to introduce your Lagos bae to your village aunties without drama

So you've finally found the one for you - and well, she's a classic Lagos babe. Instagram filters, shawarma dates, and all the beautiful things in Lagos that scream “soft life!”

Well, now, it’s time to take the ultimate step: introducing this Lagos sweetheart to your village aunties.

Yes, those legendary women who can size up a person’s entire destiny with just one side-eye. And you don't want to get on their bad side.

The move can either be as smooth as you want, or it can turn into a Nollywood season film with tears, accusations, and unexpected fasting sessions.

It shouldn't be, and that's why I've written this article to teach you how you can introduce your Lagos Bae to your village aunties without drama.

Prepare Your Bae Mentally

Before you even book the bus ticket to the village, sit bae down and give them a detailed lecture. We call it Village 101, and it is very necessary.

Explain that greetings are more than "Hi ma," and you can’t just wave casually like you’re greeting a random stranger on the streets of Lagos. Let them know that they might kneel, prostrate, or even join in a traditional folk dance as a way to show respect for your relations and culture.

Dress Code is Everything

Forget all those off-shoulder tops, ripped jeans, and foreign nose rings. Your village aunties don’t care if it’s designer. Help bae pick an outfit that says, “I am humble and homely,” not “I just left a rooftop party in Lekki.”

Here's our suggestion for women: A decent gown or wrapper and blouse.

For guys: Simple native wear - no need for that ‘bad boy’ chain.

Practice Answering "When Are You Getting Married?"

Your aunties will definitely ask this question before your bae can even finish their first plate of pounded yam. Prepare bae to smile politely and give an answer like, “Very soon by God’s grace,” instead of saying, “We’re just vibing for now.”

Trust me, telling them you're just vibing will cause serious concern. Don't be surprised if they start a special prayer and fasting session for you.

Coach Them on Cultural Salutations

If your bae mistakenly calls your auntie "Madam" or "Aunty Joy" instead of "Mama Nkechi," you might spend the night apologising. Teach them the correct greetings, prostration style (for Yoruba), kneeling posture (for Igbo), or respectful handclasp (for northern families).

This single act can earn them more respect than the expensive gift they're planning to buy. I'm not saying you shouldn't still buy the gift, though.

