How to help your kids catch up with academic speed this term

It's August, and of course, schools are resuming. The period comes with pressure for children to adjust to faster-paced lessons, more challenging topics, and higher expectations.

For parents, the pressure comes with trying to maintain their kids' sharpness, especially after being away from school for so long. The truth is that many children struggle to catch up at the start of a term.

However, with the proper support at home, parents can make the transition smoother and give their children the confidence to keep up with the academic pace. Here’s how you can help.

Set a Steady Daily Routine

Children learn best when there is order and structure in place. A fixed daily routine helps them adjust faster to the rhythm of schoolwork. Set clear times for homework, revision, meals, and bedtime. When kids know what to expect every day, they waste less energy resisting tasks and spend more energy focusing on learning. A routine also prevents last-minute cramming and forgotten assignments.

Create a Distraction-Free Study Space

Environment matters when it comes to learning. Your child cannot concentrate fully if they are doing homework in front of a blaring TV or in an area where people constantly walk around. Provide a simple, quiet space with good lighting, a chair, and a table. Keep phones, games, and unnecessary noise out of the way during study time. Even if your home is small, you can carve out a corner just for schoolwork.

Review Classwork Daily

Don’t wait until exam season to check what your child is learning. At the end of each school day, go through their notes and homework with them. Ask them to explain what the teacher taught in their own words.

This habit helps you quickly notice topics they don’t understand. It also trains them to revise regularly, rather than piling up confusion. Reviewing classwork daily helps build confidence and ensures they are moving at the same pace as their classmates.

Use Practice Questions and Past Papers

One of the best ways to catch up academically is practice. Buy revision books or download past questions for their class level. Go through these questions with your child and time them as they work through them. This helps them get used to the pace of tests and exams. Practice also reveals weak areas early, giving you a chance to focus on them before it’s too late.

Communicate with Teachers

Teachers see your child’s progress every day and are aware of where the child is struggling. Build a relationship with them and ask for feedback regularly. If your child is falling behind, teachers can suggest areas to focus on or even share extra resources.

When a teacher sees that a parent is actively involved, they often give extra support to the child in class. Open communication bridges the gap between home and school, making it easier for your child to catch up on their schoolwork.