Nobody warns you that losing a friend can feel like losing a limb. Why do friendship breakups hurt more than romantic breakups? Unlike romantic relationships that come with clear expectations and endings, friendships are supposed to last forever, especially the deep ones. You were supposed to grow old together, laugh at each other’s wedding speeches, call during random times. But now, you barely speak. Or worse, you became strangers. Friendship breakups are brutal because they strip away comfort without offering closure. There's often no dramatic fallout, no final goodbye. Just silence, awkward distance, or a long stretch of texts that slowly die out. But even when it ends quietly, the grief can be loud. So if you’ve lost someone who once knew you inside out, here’s how to start healing.

1. Let yourself grieve

People downplay friendship pain all the time. “You can make new friends,” they say. “At least it wasn’t a boyfriend.” But grief doesn’t care about labels. If someone meant the world to you and they’re no longer there, that hurts. So cry. Journal. Talk about it. Feel every ounce of what you’re feeling without shame. The first step in healing is admitting that something valuable was lost. 2. Understand why it ended Was there a big betrayal? Or did life just pull you both in different directions? Sometimes friendships fizzle. Other times they explode. But either way, understanding what went wrong can bring clarity and prevent self-blame. It’s easy to romanticise old friendships, especially when you’re lonely, but be honest with yourself. Were they really showing up for you? Did you feel safe in that relationship? Don’t just mourn the history; reflect on the reality. 3. Resist the urge to stalk or vent online

It’s tempting to scroll through their Instagram stories, dissect every tweet, or post a cryptic quote about snakes in the grass. But those moves don’t bring peace, just more pain. Healing needs space. Let them go digitally too. Mute if you must. Block if you need to. Your mental health deserves some peace and quiet.

4. Fill the space with purpose You’re not just missing them, you’re missing who you were with them. That fun version of you, the safe space, the inside jokes. Try reconnecting with that version of yourself outside of that friendship. Pick up old hobbies. Start new routines. Reinvest in the people who are still here. It won’t replace the friendship, but it can rebuild your sense of self. 5. Don’t let this harden you

