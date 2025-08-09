How to deal with August's consistent rainfall without falling sick

It's August again - the month of dramatic rainfall. And this time, it's not the light, romantic drizzle you stroll through; it’s the type that soaks you to the bone, splashes mud on your favorite trousers, and leaves you shivering.

But it's not just the consistent rain that causes concern. It's the fact that this endless rainfall can easily mess with your health. From coughs and colds to malaria and that random fever you can’t explain, the wet season is a breeding ground for all sorts of illnesses.

Still, you can walk through the month unscathed if you know what to do. You just need to be intentional about staying healthy, and you'll see how well you'll get through it.

Here are tips to help you stay healthy even during the consistent August rainfall.

Dress like you're at war with the weather

Yes, you're actually at war with the weather, and this is the time to ditch the fashion over function mindset. Keep a reliable umbrella, a waterproof jacket, or even a light raincoat with you at all times. If your area floods easily, waterproof boots are a game-changer. Beyond the discomfort that wet clothes cause, they can also lower your body temperature and increase your susceptibility to infections.

Eat and drink for immunity

The season brings numerous health issues, and as expected, your body needs all the support it can get. That's why we usually recommend loading up on vitamin-rich foods like oranges, ginger tea, and leafy green vegetables. You can also prioritize eating warm meals like porridge, yams and pepper soup, since these foods can help your body maintain its warmth. And yes, it makes sense always to stay hydrated, even if the weather isn't making you thirsty.

Keep your space warm and dry

Damp rooms can trigger colds and worsen respiratory issues. Open windows when the rain stops to let fresh air in, and use a mop or absorbent rugs to keep floors dry. If possible, consider getting a small heater or dehumidifier to help keep moisture under control.

Avoid cold showers (for now)

How to deal with August's consistent rainfall without falling sick

We understand the temptation to jump into a cold shower on a Monday morning before running out for work. But that doesn’t always work out well in this season. It will just be you shocking your system. Instead, opt for lukewarm or warm baths to help maintain your body’s internal temperature. This way, you're chasing away the cold and any unnecessary sickness that comes with it.

Be wary of stagnant water

The excessive rain this season has resulted in puddles everywhere. And you know puddles mean mosquitoes. So, endeavour to clear gutters around your neighbourhood. Empty water-collecting containers, and sleep under treated mosquito nets to reduce malaria risk.

