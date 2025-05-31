How to choose the best school for your toddler

Choosing the best school for your toddler is a big deal. You're not just picking a building with colorful walls and ABC songs - you're selecting the environment that will shape how your little one learns, plays, and sees the world.

And with dozens of schools popping up in every neighborhood, the decision can feel overwhelming.

But don’t worry—we have you covered. Here’s a detailed guide to help you choose the best school for your toddler and avoid mistakes.

1. Know What “Best” Means for You

“Best” isn’t always the school with the biggest playground or the highest fees. So the best way to go about it is to ask yourself questions like:

What values do I want my child to learn?

Do I prefer a play-based or structured learning approach?

Do I want a religious or secular environment?

How far am I willing to travel every morning?

Knowing what's best for your family and what matters most helps you filter out a lot of the noise.

2. Location, Location, Sanity

If the school is an hour’s drive and you’re dealing with Lagos traffic every morning, that’s a recipe for burnout for both you and your toddler. So we typically recommend choosing a school that's at least close to your house or workplace. However, while at it, factors like safety and security should also be considered. You don't want to be called out of the office to pick up your kid because of an avoidable emergency.

3. Check the Teachers, Not Just the Curriculum

A beautiful curriculum means nothing if the teachers are untrained or uninterested. So go the extra mile to check what the teachers can offer. How good are they? Look out for teachers who are warm, patient, and attentive caregivers. Also, check things like teacher-to-child ratios (ideally 1:6 or lower for toddlers) if you can, and request to see the teachers’ qualification and training certificates. This gives you the peace of mind of knowing that your kids are in good hands and the right environment to learn.

4. Look for a Play-Based Learning Approach

Toddlers aren’t mini-adults. They learn best through play, exploration, music, movement, and storytelling.

Avoid schools that focus too much on worksheets, cramming, or “how many words your child can spell at 2 years old.” While these are great things when done in moderation, overdoing them can lead to pressure. Don't forget that at their age, social skills, curiosity, and emotional confidence matter more than ABCs.

5. Inspect the Environment (and the Toilets!)

A school can look great online until you see the actual classrooms. It's your duty to inspect and ensure that the school is good enough for your child to learn in. So, schedule time to visit by yourself. While there, check things like:

Cleanliness and childproofing

Are toys clean, varied, and age-appropriate?

Are there shaded outdoor play areas?

What’s the bathroom situation like? (This is big.)

If the school smells like antiseptic and happiness, that’s a good sign.

Conclusion

You’re Already Doing Great

If you’ve read this far, you’re clearly an intentional parent. Don’t stress too much about finding the perfect school. Find the right fit for your child’s personality, your values, and your lifestyle.