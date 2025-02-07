How to celebrate your girlfriends this Galentine’s Day

Friendship is one of life’s greatest gifts, and who says love should only be celebrated on Valentine’s Day? Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February 13th, the day before Valentine’s Day, and is all about showing love to your female friends. It was made popular by the TV show Parks and Recreation, and ever since, women around the world have embraced it as a time to celebrate sisterhood, laughter, and friendship.

Your girlfriends are the ones who cheer you on, wipe your tears, and hype you up when you need it the most. So, why not use this day to remind them how much they mean to you? Here are some simple yet meaningful ways to celebrate your girls this Galentine’s Day.

1. Host a cosy girls’ night in

Not in the mood to go out? No problem! Plan a comfy night in with your besties. Get some snacks, drinks, and blankets, and have a movie marathon with classic chick flicks. Or, go for a self-care night with face masks, DIY manicures, and warm cups of tea. 2. Go out for a fun brunch Galentine’s Day was literally created around brunch. Take your girls to a nice café, order pancakes, sip on mimosas, and toast to your friendship. It’s a great way to catch up, share laughs, and make fun memories together. 3. Give thoughtful gifts Who doesn’t love gifts? You don’t have to break the bank—it’s the thought that counts. A handwritten note, a personalised keychain, or a friendship bracelet can go a long way in showing appreciation. If you’re feeling creative, make DIY gifts like a memory scrapbook or a custom playlist of your favourite songs together.

4. Plan a group spa day

Treat your squad to a spa experience, either at home or at an actual spa. Book a massage, facial, or mani-pedi session for a day of pure relaxation. If you're staying in, set up scented candles, soothing music, and essential oils for a DIY spa vibe. 5. Have a game or karaoke night

If you and your friends love games and music, why not make a night out of it? Play board games, card games, or even create your own trivia about your friendship. If you’re feeling bold, do a karaoke session and sing your hearts out to your favourite songs. Would you try any of these ideas?